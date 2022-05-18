Eagles agree to terms with CB James Bradberry on one-year, $10M deal

Former New York Giants Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry has agreed to terms on a one-year, $10 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. The Eagles confirmed the signing.

Bradberry was released by New York on May 9 due to salary cap issues that made his current contract unfeasible. Giants general manager Joe Schoen has had to make some difficult roster cuts this offseason in order to stay under the salary cap after previous GM Dave Gettleman spent without regard. This meant that Bradberry's expected $21.86 million cap number for 2022 was not going to work out financially, and so despite his contributions to New York's defense over the last two years, the salary space became the priority.

And while the Giants attempted to get something back in exchange for Bradberry, no trades went through because most teams knew if they waited long enough the Giants would have no choice but to release Bradberry. Schoen said in early May that while the Giants knew Bradberry could be a starting corner on any team in the league, financially the team had no other choice but to release him after they couldn't work out a trade.

Bradberry started his career with the Carolina Panthers, leading the team in passes defensed in each of his four seasons with the team. Since joining the Giants in 2020, the Samford product has become one of the top cornerbacks in the league, collecting 100 tackles (80 solo), 35 passes defensed, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in his time in New York. Bradberry also became the first Giants cornerback to be named to the Pro Bowl since 2016 when he made the team in 2020.

In addition to his skills and stats, the 28-year-old has also been praised for his consistency, as he only missed one game during his time with New York. A top-tier defender who can consistently make impactful plays on the field is a prize many teams covet, making the acquisition of Bradberry a steal for the Eagles.

The Eagles did not have a bad defensive showing in 2021, ranking in the top 10 in total yards allowed, but the addition of Bradberry will only make them better. They had a spot to fill at the cornerback position after Steven Nelson left to sign with the Houston Texans, making Bradberry the perfect upgrade. Bradberry will also likely play opposite another Pro Bowl-caliber corner in Darius Slay, who collected his fourth Pro Bowl selection in 2021, creating a dangerous 1-2 combination in the Eagles secondary.