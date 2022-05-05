Around the NFL

Cap-strapped Giants expected to part ways with James Bradberry by 'end of the week'

Published: May 05, 2022 at 11:27 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Joe Schoen did not walk into the best financial situation in New York.

Since-retired general manager Dave Gettleman spent without an eye on the future, and the bill came due this offseason. Unfortunately, that meant that Schoen's Giants have had to part ways with a handful of veterans. It appears that group will soon include cornerback James Bradberry.

Schoen spoke Wednesday on the situation regarding Bradberry, who seems to be headed toward a release by Big Blue.

"We should have some resolution hopefully by the end of the week," Schoen said, via NJ.com. "It's unfortunate because he's a great kid."

Schoen wisely waited as long as he realistically could before making a decision on Bradberry, who has plenty of value as a quality corner but also carries a $21.86 million cap number into 2022. That number makes Bradberry staying with the Giants -- a team that figures to be roughly $7 million over the cap after signing rookie deals -- financially prohibitive.

Schoen bided his time while waiting for interested clubs to call the Giants and make an offer for Bradberry, a cornerback who proved to be a Pro Bowl-caliber defender in 2020 and isn't yet 30 years old. The Giants GM didn't get much traction, though, as most teams knew New York couldn't afford to keep Bradberry and would eventually be forced to release him.

"Yeah, I was (surprised)," Schoen said. "I thought there would be more interest. There were teams that showed interest pre-draft and we had a couple different times there was compensation in place and the contract never worked out ... sometimes if you're going to renegotiate a contract and you couldn't come to an agreement, it is what it is."

A post-June 1 designation for release would save New York around $11 million in cap space while pushing the remaining $10 million to the team's dead cap total for 2022, which currently stands at $20.66 million. The potential savings makes this decision easy for Schoen, even if he's willingly releasing a talented player.

"He's a starting corner in the league," Schoen added. "It's just where we are financially."

Schoen isn't going to put the Giants in a great financial spot overnight, but he appears to be off to a hot start thanks to a draft class that included the additions of Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alabama tackle Evan Neal in the first round. He's building where it matters most, and before long, the younger Giants won't be in as bad of a situation financially.

As for Bradberry, we'll wait for his release to actually happen before projecting where he might land. He'll certainly be pursued.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, May 5

Free-agent linebacker Kyle Van Noy is meeting with the Chargers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, and if all goes well, there is a good chance Van Noy will sign with Los Angeles.

news

2022 NFL Draft: First-round pick signing tracker

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the books. Stay up to date with which first-round draftees have agreed to deals with their respective teams with our tracker.

news

Packers signing DT Devonte Wyatt, first 2022 first-rounder to sign rookie contract

The Green Bay Packers are signing defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per a source. Wyatt is locked in for a four-year, fully guaranteed contract worth $12.86M with a $6.533M signing bonus, per Rapoport. This makes Wyatt the first of the 2022 first-round picks to sign a deal.

news

Darius Leonard 'fell out of love' with football in 2021, spent time improving mental health in offseason

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard revealed he was fighting a significant mental health battle while also attempting to play through the pain of a nagging ankle injury, hindering his performance and negatively affecting his mental state in a profound manner.

news

Steelers to have second round of interviews for vacant general manager job

Pittsburgh will have a second round of interviews for its vacant GM job. Titans VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden and Buccaneers VP of player personnel John Spytek are among those who are scheduled to meet with the Steelers again.

news

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith excited 'just to learn from' new teammate A.J. Brown

DeVonta Smith is coming off a season with the Eagles in which he reset the franchise's rookie receiving yards record, but he knows there's room for improvement and learning from his new teammate, A.J. Brown, is great way to do just that.

news

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones involved in minor automobile crash, did not sustain serious injuries

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in a car crash Wednesday in Dallas, but did not sustain serious injuries.

news

Chargers sign former Broncos CB Bryce Callahan

Cornerback Bryce Callahan is staying in the AFC West and signing with the Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced Wednesday.

news

Patriots UDFA QB D'Eriq King could play 'receiver, quarterback, running back'

After drafting Mac Jones in the 2021 first round, the Patriots picked QB Bailey Zappe in the sixth and also added Miami QB D'Eriq King as an undrafted free agent. But King could see reps at quarterback, running back and/or wide receiver.

news

Tyrann Mathieu on homecoming with Saints: 'I knew where I wanted to be'

Former Chiefs All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu is excited to return to his home state to play for the Saints, and just as amped to be a part of a defense that he says pops "off the screen."

news

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin expects 'fierce' QB competition between Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin explained the trials and tribulations of having a competition among three quarterbacks and how he expects his veteran QBs to handle a rookie in the mix during an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show."

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW