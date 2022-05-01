Around the NFL

Pete Carroll, Seahawks 'happy with' quarterbacks on roster after not adding to room during draft

Published: May 01, 2022 at 11:17 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Seattle was thought to be a possible landing spot for a quarterback, rookie or otherwise, during the 2022 NFL Draft. After all, Geno Smith, Drew Lock and Jacob Eason don't exactly bring the same juice as Russell Wilson, who departed to Denver via trade earlier this offseason

But the Seahawks spent the weekend standing pat at the position, opting not to select a signal-caller with any of their nine picks in the draft or acquire a veteran QB, like, say, Baker Mayfield, via trade.

And so, with three weeks until OTAs begin, Seattle will move forward with Smith, Lock and Eason under center, with the first two expected to battle it out this summer for the Week 1 starting gig. That is, unless the Seahawks find what they're ultimately looking for.

"We're always competing. That's all we know how to do around here. We're always checking out everything that's possible," Pete Carroll told NFL Network's Rich Eisen during Saturday's draft coverage when asked about adding to the QB room. "Right now, really excited about seeing these guys for the first time and we'll see what happens in the time to come. We're always competing. We're always looking."

Pressed on whether Seattle expects to go from "looking" to "adding" in the near future, Carroll reiterated, "Nothing's gonna change that quick. We're really happy with the guys we've got, to see them battle, and we'll see what happens. You never know what's going on down the road. We're always looking."

So barring a veteran addition, the Seahawks are "looking" at a Lock-Smith scrap come training camp.

Though Mayfield was often linked to Seattle, one of the few franchises, along with Carolina, without a surefire answer under center in 2022, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Seahawks' interest in the outcast Browns QB was "lukewarm at best" partly because Mayfield was not seen as a fit with Seattle's system and culture.

Carroll is not so lukewarm on the guys in the building in Seattle, expressing excitement Saturday about Lock's prospects in a competition with Smith -- the fourth-year newcomer from Denver with one year left on his rookie deal going up against a longtime backup to Wilson and former starter himself.

"He has come in to compete with our guys here," Carroll said of Lock. "Geno Smith is the guy that did the most playing for us and has the most background. So Drew is in catch-up mode right now. We'll get on the field for the first time Monday and get a chance to see what he looks like.

"I love the potential. We loved the guy coming out. I'm liking him in our culture and the way we're going to approach things. We're gonna support this kid and give him every opportunity to find the best he has to offer. I think he's really going to take to it. We'll see how far it goes."

Carroll pointed out that Seattle has solid depth on the offensive side of the ball, which should benefit Lock and Smith in their mano-a-mano melee. The Seahawks already employed running back Rashaad Penny, receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett and tight end Noah Fant before this weekend. Then, Seattle drafted two potential starting tackles in Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas, a possible three-down back in Kenneth Walker III and two late-round pass-catchers in Bo Melton and Dareke Young.

"Whoever wins this thing in the competition is gonna have a good surrounding, supporting cast," Carroll said, "and Drew will try take advantage of that."

Related Content

news

Mike Tomlin: Kenny Pickett 'certainly has a chance' to be Steelers' Week 1 starting QB

Though Mitchell Trubisky has more NFL experience, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is not ruling out the possibility that Pittsburgh's latest Round 1 pick, Kenny Pickett, could be QB1 come September.

news

Bears agree to release QB Nick Foles; former Super Bowl MVP now a free agent

The Bears have agreed to release quarterback Nick Foles, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Saturday, via Foles' agent Justin Schulman.

news

Mr. Irrelevant: 49ers select Iowa St. QB Brock Purdy to end 2022 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers closed out the 2022 NFL Draft, selecting quarterback Brock Purdy as "Mr. Irrelevant" on Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas.

news

Steelers select Michigan State TE Connor Heyward, Cam Heyward's brother, in sixth round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Steelers selected tight end Connor Heyward with the No. 208 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday. The Michigan State product is the younger brother of Pittsburgh star Cam Heyward.

news

Bills select San Diego St. punter Matt Araiza in sixth round of 2022 NFL Draft

San Diego State punter Matt Araiza is going from the sunny skies of Southern California to the wintery winds of Buffalo, as the Bills selected him with the No. 180 overall pick in the sixth round on Saturday.

news

Rams acquiring CB Troy Hill from Browns in trade

The Browns traded cornerback Troy Hill back to the Rams in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick.

news

Chiefs select Fayetteville St. DB Joshua Williams in fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs selected CB Joshua Williams in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday in Las Vegas with the 135th overall pick. Williams was the first HBCU product taken in the draft.

news

Commanders select North Carolina QB Sam Howell to begin fifth round of 2022 NFL Draft

Washington spent the 145th selection of the 2022 NFL Draft on North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell on Saturday in Las Vegas.

news

Patriots select Western Kentucky QB Bailey Zappe in fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Patriots selected Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe with the No. 137 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.

news

Browns select kicker Cade York in fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft

The first kicker is off the board and headed to a team that sorely needs him. The Cleveland Browns selected LSU kicker Cade York with the 124th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday in Las Vegas.

news

Ravens select Penn State punter Jordan Stout in fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens picked Penn State punter Jordan Stout with pick No. 130 overall in the fourth round on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW