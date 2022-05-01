Pete Carroll, Seahawks 'happy with' quarterbacks on roster after not adding to room during draft

Seattle was thought to be a possible landing spot for a quarterback, rookie or otherwise, during the 2022 NFL Draft. After all, Geno Smith, Drew Lock and Jacob Eason don't exactly bring the same juice as Russell Wilson, who departed to Denver via trade earlier this offseason

But the Seahawks spent the weekend standing pat at the position, opting not to select a signal-caller with any of their nine picks in the draft or acquire a veteran QB, like, say, Baker Mayfield, via trade.

And so, with three weeks until OTAs begin, Seattle will move forward with Smith, Lock and Eason under center, with the first two expected to battle it out this summer for the Week 1 starting gig. That is, unless the Seahawks find what they're ultimately looking for.

"We're always competing. That's all we know how to do around here. We're always checking out everything that's possible," Pete Carroll told NFL Network's Rich Eisen during Saturday's draft coverage when asked about adding to the QB room. "Right now, really excited about seeing these guys for the first time and we'll see what happens in the time to come. We're always competing. We're always looking."

Pressed on whether Seattle expects to go from "looking" to "adding" in the near future, Carroll reiterated, "Nothing's gonna change that quick. We're really happy with the guys we've got, to see them battle, and we'll see what happens. You never know what's going on down the road. We're always looking."

So barring a veteran addition, the Seahawks are "looking" at a Lock-Smith scrap come training camp.