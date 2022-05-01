Pete Carroll, Seahawks 'happy with' quarterbacks on roster after not adding to room during draft

Seattle was thought to be a possible landing spot for a quarterback, rookie or otherwise, during the 2022 NFL Draft. After all, Geno Smith, Drew Lock and Jacob Eason don't exactly bring the same juice as Russell Wilson, who departed to Denver via trade earlier this offseason
But the Seahawks spent the weekend standing pat at the position, opting not to select a signal-caller with any of their nine picks in the draft or acquire a veteran QB, like, say, Baker Mayfield, via trade.
And so, with three weeks until OTAs begin, Seattle will move forward with Smith, Lock and Eason under center, with the first two expected to battle it out this summer for the Week 1 starting gig. That is, unless the Seahawks find what they're ultimately looking for.
"We're always competing. That's all we know how to do around here. We're always checking out everything that's possible," Pete Carroll told NFL Network's Rich Eisen during Saturday's draft coverage when asked about adding to the QB room. "Right now, really excited about seeing these guys for the first time and we'll see what happens in the time to come. We're always competing. We're always looking."
Pressed on whether Seattle expects to go from "looking" to "adding" in the near future, Carroll reiterated, "Nothing's gonna change that quick. We're really happy with the guys we've got, to see them battle, and we'll see what happens. You never know what's going on down the road. We're always looking."
So barring a veteran addition, the Seahawks are "looking" at a Lock-Smith scrap come training camp.
Though Mayfield was often linked to Seattle, one of the few franchises, along with Carolina, without a surefire answer under center in 2022, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Seahawks' interest in the outcast Browns QB was "lukewarm at best" partly because Mayfield was not seen as a fit with Seattle's system and culture.
Carroll is not so lukewarm on the guys in the building in Seattle, expressing excitement Saturday about Lock's prospects in a competition with Smith -- the fourth-year newcomer from Denver with one year left on his rookie deal going up against a longtime backup to Wilson and former starter himself.
"He has come in to compete with our guys here," Carroll said of Lock. "Geno Smith is the guy that did the most playing for us and has the most background. So Drew is in catch-up mode right now. We'll get on the field for the first time Monday and get a chance to see what he looks like.
"I love the potential. We loved the guy coming out. I'm liking him in our culture and the way we're going to approach things. We're gonna support this kid and give him every opportunity to find the best he has to offer. I think he's really going to take to it. We'll see how far it goes."
Carroll pointed out that Seattle has solid depth on the offensive side of the ball, which should benefit Lock and Smith in their mano-a-mano melee. The Seahawks already employed running back Rashaad Penny, receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett and tight end Noah Fant before this weekend. Then, Seattle drafted two potential starting tackles in Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas, a possible three-down back in Kenneth Walker III and two late-round pass-catchers in Bo Melton and Dareke Young.
"Whoever wins this thing in the competition is gonna have a good surrounding, supporting cast," Carroll said, "and Drew will try take advantage of that."