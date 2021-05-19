Biggest remaining offseason priority for each NFC team: Can Seahawks keep Russell Wilson happy?

Top priority: Dive deeper into the Ron Rivera wormhole.





After years of ineptitude, Washington has quickly morphed into a bully under Ron Rivera. The resilient leader spent last season turning the club's defensive line into an identity-rich centerpiece. Inking reliable left tackle Charles Leno Jr. helps do the same on offense for one of the conference's better front fives. Right-sider Brandon Scherff was PFF's fourth-ranked guard; Chase Roullier the site's sixth-ranked pivot. Left guard Ereck Flowers and right tackle Morgan Moses can win fights, although Washington appears ready to move on from the latter. It's exactly what Rivera wants: Strength and brutality at the line of scrimmage for a gaggle of bought-in players no longer willing to be kicked around the field. The team passed on drafting a quarterback -- with no clear long-term answer -- but Ryan Fitzpatrick can cast spells behind this line with a better gang of skill-position talent than Washington's had in ages.