2021 AFC win total projections: Ravens, Browns neck and neck

Now that we know that in the first week of the 2021 NFL season, we'll get to see Dak Prescott take on Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes duel with Baker Mayfield and last year's Offensive Rookie of the Year (Justin Herbert) face 2020's Defensive Rookie of the Year (Chase Young), I'm somehow already a lot more excited. Even though we've got more than 100 days left before the campaign officially kicks off, we're one step closer to being able to more accurately map out each team's chances of victory in each of their games on the path to the playoffs.

There are 272 games on the schedule, and with the NFL heading into its second season with a 14-team playoff field, there will assuredly be plenty of contests with postseason consequences. While we've long known the identity of each team's opponents, the actual sequencing of the schedules has an impact on projected win totals. Having to make multiple cross-country trips, for example, could influence (that is, lower) a team's win probability in given weeks. Or consider the challenge ahead of the Bengals, who must play Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in Week 16, then Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 17 -- over the past five seasons, defenses that faced quarterbacks who play with dramatically different styles in back to back weeks have seen a statistically relevant dip in first-quarter production. In fact, in that same time span, the order of games played has shifted season win totals by as many as 0.7 wins.

Here's how to read these win projections: Using the projected 53-man rosters as of today, I ran 50,000 simulations for all 272 regular-season games. (A quick note: Barring injuries, which are typically the biggest source of uncertainty, I am relatively confident of these roster projections -- EXCEPT in the case of Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and Texans QB Deshaun Watson, whose status with their current teams appears in doubt. However, because trying to account for multiple scenarios is impossibly complex, these projections presume Rodgers will be playing for Green Bay this season and Watson will be playing for Houston.) These simulations yielded a projected win total for each team, which, because of the multitude of factors involved, is not a round number. The top seven teams in each conference are my projected playoff participants.

Remember, these simulations account for many contextualized data points that have been proven to correlate to wins and losses based on historical, actually played football games; personnel is the most important, but other key factors include play-caller tendencies and in-game situations. I can re-run these simulations should any player change teams, suffer an injury or otherwise be made unavailable, thus changing the complexion of their team. The more important the player involved, the more the win totals shift -- including their opponent's probabilities. Should a high-impact player (or two) change status, we can track how those moves shift everything.

