2024 NFL free agency deals: Three good fits and three head-scratchers in the frenzy's opening wave

CONTRACT: Three-years, $39 million with $26 million fully guaranteed.





I understand targeting speed to complement Atlanta's other pass catchers and give new Falcons QB Kirk Cousins a number of options to choose from. Mooney, of course, ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, and he has showcased his wheels throughout his NFL tenure. However, last season, the wideout caught just 30.8 percent of his downfield targets (10-plus air yards), one of the lowest figures in the NFL. And over the past two seasons, computer vision shows that he ranked in the bottom 18th percentile when it came to having a defender within at least 3 feet of him at the time the ball left the QB's hand (a measure of how much separation WRs create). He only logged 11 total touchdowns in four seasons with the Bears, including just three over the past two years. Not all of those negative stats are entirely his fault, of course, and I will never say a player can't exceed what we've seen him do in the past, especially with a guy who's just entering his fifth year in the league. What I am saying: With talented pass catchers like Drake London, Kyle Pitts and even Bijan Robinson already on the team, it's possible Mooney ends up as the third or maybe even fourth option in the passing game. If that's the case, the contract listed above is a hefty price to pay. Now, the market is where it is, and Gabe Davis getting a similar deal shows that. So the decision was probably more about adding at receiver in free agency or not, as opposed to being able to negotiate hard or choose between several options. However, it does make it more challenging to upgrade the defense outside of the 2024 NFL Draft. And pass rusher -- a premium position -- feels like a necessary area to address, given that Atlanta just ranked 25th in pressure rate last season.