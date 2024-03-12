RB Aaron Jones to sign with Minnesota Vikings after release from Packers

Running back Aaron Jones will remain in the NFC North.
A day after his release by the Green Bay Packers, Jones is expected to sign with the Minnesota Vikings on a one-year, $7 million deal, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday, per sources informed of the situation.
After agreeing to terms with Josh Jacobs, the Packers released the 29-year-old running back on Monday. Jones was set to count $17.575 million against Green Bay's salary cap. The Packers brass attempted to get Jones to take a pay cut to return -- much like he did last season -- but the veteran running back declined, leading to his release.
A day later, he agrees to a deal with a Packers rival and will face his former team twice in 2024.
When healthy, Jones remains one of the top running backs in the NFL. He is a gashing force on the ground with home-run ability and is a good pass catcher. Jones generated 1,100-plus scrimmage yards and seven-plus scrimmage TDs in four straight seasons from 2019-2022. Hamstring issues in 2023 broke the streak, as the back earned 656 rush yards, 233 receiving yards and three total touchdowns in 11 games.
Injury issues are always a concern as a running back creeps up in age, but when healthy, Jones proved he can be the motor of an offense. Down the stretch last season, Jones blazed through defenses, generating five straight games with 100-plus yards rushing. In the playoff demolition of the Dallas Cowboys, he galloped for 118 yards on 21 carries with three touchdowns.
He now heads to Minnesota to continue the long pipeline of former Packers donned purple, joining the likes of Brett Favre, Greg Jennings, Za'Darius Smith and others.
Jones immediately becomes the Vikings' go-to back, able to shoulder the load for whoever winds up under center in 2024. Minnesota recently cut Alexander Mattison after his one-season dalliance as RB1. Jones joins a running back room with Ty Chandler, Kene Nwangwu, Myles Gaskin and DeWayne McBride. Cam Akers is also a restricted free agent.
Jones' ability as a dual-threat playmaker will be an enticing option in Kevin O'Connell's offense.