RB Aaron Jones to sign with Minnesota Vikings after release from Packers

When healthy, Jones remains one of the top running backs in the NFL. He is a gashing force on the ground with home-run ability and is a good pass catcher. Jones generated 1,100-plus scrimmage yards and seven-plus scrimmage TDs in four straight seasons from 2019-2022. Hamstring issues in 2023 broke the streak, as the back earned 656 rush yards, 233 receiving yards and three total touchdowns in 11 games.

Injury issues are always a concern as a running back creeps up in age, but when healthy, Jones proved he can be the motor of an offense. Down the stretch last season, Jones blazed through defenses, generating five straight games with 100-plus yards rushing. In the playoff demolition of the Dallas Cowboys, he galloped for 118 yards on 21 carries with three touchdowns.

He now heads to Minnesota to continue the long pipeline of former Packers donned purple, joining the likes of Brett Favre, Greg Jennings, Za'Darius Smith and others.