Packers expected to sign ex-Raiders RB Josh Jacobs

The Green Bay Packers are expected to sign former Raiders running back Josh Jacobs to a free-agent contract, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per sources.

Jacobs became the league's rushing champion in 2022 with 1,653 yards, a season that resulted in the 26 year old earning his first All-Pro honor. Paired with Aaron Jones, the Packers now have one of the best rushing duos in the NFL with the addition of Jacobs.