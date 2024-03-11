Packers expected to sign ex-Raiders RB Josh Jacobs

The Green Bay Packers are expected to sign former Raiders running back Josh Jacobs to a free-agent contract, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per sources.
Jacobs became the league's rushing champion in 2022 with 1,653 yards, a season that resulted in the 26 year old earning his first All-Pro honor. Paired with Aaron Jones, the Packers now have one of the best rushing duos in the NFL with the addition of Jacobs.
Around The NFL will have more on Jacobs landing in Green Bay soon.