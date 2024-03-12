Eric Edholm's top 100 prospects 1.0: Ranking the best players in the 2024 NFL Draft class

Here is my initial ranking of the top 100 prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. Admittedly, this rundown likely suffers from a bit of post-NFL Scouting Combine bias, but such is the nature of evaluations in early March. I struggled settling on the final few spots, leaving out some intriguing players like Utah edge Jonah Elliss and South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler -- true first-world struggles at this time of year for the NFL draft zealots of the world.
This list is an assessment of talent and NFL upside. While it might reflect roughly where certain prospects will go in the draft, I've ranked some players higher or lower than where I think their ultimate landing spot will be. That especially applies to Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy, who is well-liked enough by some NFL evaluators that he could end up in the top 10. I debated whether McCarthy belonged in my top 25.
Without further ado, let's get to the prospect pecking order.
The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner is an unusually talented player who's self-assured and highly confident in his ability. That's not a bad thing. He might be more Kyler Murray, style-wise, but I also see some Aaron Rodgers in Williams' game.
If you like CeeDee Lamb, you're going to love Harrison. (Hat tip to Lance Zierlein for that comp.) This is not a case of name/pedigree bias, either; MHJ is the real deal, folks. He has the body control, length and playmaking ability to be an NFL star.
A run-after-the-catch maven who gives off some Ja'Marr Chase vibes. Nabers might not be quite as forceful as his LSU predecessor, but he's elusive and will be a big-play weapon who demands the ball in key spots.
Smooth, fluid and polished. To me, he's Keenan Allen 2.0 -- a reliable playmaker who thrives via body control, route running and natural separation skills, as opposed to just blowing by people.
I might stop short of saying Alt is an elite athlete, but there's not a lot to nitpick with his game. The former tight end is highly polished for someone with just a few seasons of left tackle experience, and I'll be shocked if he's not effective at the next level.
One of my combine surprises was learning that the league might not be quite as high on Maye as I anticipated. But even with a disappointing finish to his college career, the quarterback remains a high-end talent for me, one who could ascend to Justin Herbert-ish levels with his size, arm talent and athletic traits.
There's a spot on every NFL roster for a yards-after-catch threat at tight end who powers through contact and breaks tackles on the regular. But is Bowers a top-10 pick? We'll see. I am not certain right now.
An exceptional athlete in a lean frame. There are some tangible comparisons between Daniels and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, even though they might ultimately get it done differently. Daniels will have a chance to thrive in the league if he can hold up physically.
Mitchell has checked just about every box imaginable, stacking back-to-back strong seasons, dominating at the Senior Bowl and performing well in the Combine. The Toledo product could be the first defender off the board, and it wouldn't stun me.
A compact, short-armed ball of energy who brings it for 60 minutes. Murphy saw a lot of double teams, but routinely found creative ways to shake loose with his quickness, tenacity and violent hands. One of my favorites in this class.
Turner isn't Will Anderson Jr., but he's not far off, either. With very good athleticism, a winning pedigree and finishing ability, Turner could be a big-time Day 1 upgrade for a defense that allows him to simply hunt passers and not play as much read-and-react.
An extremely gifted playmaker who is closer to the top trio of receivers than he is the next tier down. Concentration drops and a lack of polish show up at times, but Thomas is a height-weight-speed threat who can take over games.
A pro-ready talent. I'd try him at tackle because I think he has the requisite length for the position. But even if you decide he's a guard, Fautanu has the feet and the nastiness to start on Day 1 there, too.
Heavyweight-boxer type who can be a wrecking ball at right tackle, or perhaps guard. He's vulnerable against elite pass-rush quickness, but has the first-strike ability to stone defenders off the snap.
I thought two of his tougher outings came against Texas and Michigan, so the former safety might be challenged weekly vs. pro receivers as he continues to master the nuances of playing on the island. But there's some grit to his game, and Arnold flashed his ball skills down the stretch last season. He can be a top NFL cover guy in time.
An absolute unit of a human being who is the wild-card OL prospect in this class. His lack of experience is something to note (SEE: eight college starts), but all the physical traits are there for Mims to develop into a special bookend.
Scouts have some of the same questions about Latham as they did with Alabama tackle Evan Neal a few years ago. Latham only played right tackle for the Crimson Tide, which limits his appeal, but he possesses all the crude matter to be molded into a tail-kicking RT or guard.
The whole is not yet greater than the sum of his parts, but Fashanu has All-Pro upside if he can harness his raw ability better, stay healthy and improve his run-blocking effectiveness a bit more. There's a logjam at tackle in this class, though he's right in the mix to be one of the top bookends off the board.
He flashed some dominant reps at the Senior Bowl and has all the tools you're looking for in a possible left or right tackle. There's just a lack of experience and polished technique, so Guyton might have to endure some lumps on the road to success.
The more I watch Verse, the more I appreciate his strength and instincts. His pass rush can stall if his initial move is stoned, but he brings excellent energy, twitchiness and burst. The Florida State product should be a solid pro, at the very least.
Not knowing how most teams view Latu's medicals -- he was medically retired by his first college, Washington, after suffering a neck injury -- I hedged a bit here. But a healthy Latu has the edge-bending ability, creative rush plan and motor worthy of a top-20 selection, even while lacking ideal length or explosiveness.
DeJean is a college outside corner who might be asked to slide inside or play as a safety-nickel hybrid, sort of on the Brian Branch-Jabrill Peppers spectrum. We didn't get to see DeJean work out at the combine because he was still recovering from the fibula injury that ended his season in November, but he offers plus athleticism in a robust frame.
He's built as squarely as a Nissan Cube. Despite the fact that JPJ started just one season at center for Oregon, he has the smarts and power to be a difference-making pivot. Lateral quickness and short arms are concerns, but he could start anywhere inside.
Kool-Aid's name belies his game in that he's not the flashiest corner out there, but dang it, he's pretty darned reliable and steady. His football IQ looks strong to me, so he could earn some Day 1-starter grades.
A possible top-10 selection -- and perhaps even QB3 -- McCarthy is a polarizing prospect with decent tangibles and excellent intangibles. He might end up as more of a whatever-it-takes winner than a statistically impressive starting QB. But yeah, he's going higher than this spot, folks.
Running a 4.34-second 40-yard dash at 205 pounds undoubtedly helped him. Mitchell's focus and intensity can wax and wane by the game (or by the snap), and there's a boom-bust quotient to him, but he flashes some big-play ability when given the chance to win in the air downfield.
We're sort of having the Emmanuel Forbes debate all over again with Wiggins after the Clemson product weighed in at a mere 173 pounds in Indianapolis. Like with Forbes, Wiggins' history of big plays (blocked field goal, two pick-sixes, two TD-saving tackles after turnovers) can't be overlooked. What he lacks in play strength and length, he makes up for with recovery speed.
He's sort of this draft's Nolan Smith, although Robinson has a more pro-ready body than last year's No. 30 overall pick. I think the athletic edge is a bit overhyped in terms of what he might provide in Year 1, but with seasoning, he can be a tone-setting QB hunter.
One of his closest athletic comps is Garrett Wilson, and though McConkey doesn't project to be as dynamic a receiver as the Jets star has been, he could mimic the role Jayden Reed flourished in for Green Bay last season.
A college left tackle who's bound to move inside in the NFL. Barton actually started his Duke career at center, and I think that will be his best position in the pros. He might not dominate people on every snap, but he's just so darned consistent and almost never gets beaten badly.
A wiry, competitive corner who cut back on his penalties from 2022 and saw an uptick in plays on the ball in 2023, even if he still might have gotten away with a little extra contact.
Morgan might never be special, though he proved himself to be a very steady, reliable and tough customer over five years in Tucson. With subpar length, Morgan could be a guard on a lot of boards, but he's an efficient, savvy pass protector.
For as much noise as he made at the Senior Bowl, Robinson's combine performance was underwhelming. But I still believe in his positional versatility, length and quickness as winning traits for a strong-side end.
Pearsall profiles as a better pro than college player, as he was often limited by Gators QBs' accuracy issues. He's springy and sudden and always seems to have a yard or two of separation. He cooked a few quality corners last season.
This linebacker class has been panned by draft analysts, but Cooper is a quality athlete who brings a physical edge to his battles. He's also a three-down defender with defined skills and some upward mobility.
If I had to bet on one (possible) non-Round 1 player to make it from this class, it would be Beebe. He's been the anchor of the Wildcats' line as both a people mover in the run game and a facile pass blocker, even with less-than-ideal length.
Still recovering from foot surgery, Newton did not work out at the combine. He might be on that first-round borderline, but the Illinois standout's tape is very strong. He wrecked a few game plans last fall.
Like most massive nose tackles, Sweat is more space-eater than playmaker, although he provides just enough push and pressure to give him some value against the pass.
A Hollywood Brown type of receiver with rare, field-tilting speed. The man just broke the combine's 40 record, after all. I don't think Worthy will ever be a true No. 1 wideout because of his size limitations, but he's a multi-tool weapon. (Check out the Alabama game from this past fall -- he can even throw it!)
A street brawler and a third center who could sniff Round 1. I suspect Frazier's more of a second-rounder, but his mauling style can set the tone for an offensive line.
Without knowing how teams view Penix's full medical picture (he suffered multiple season-ending knee/shoulder injuries in college), it's hard to slot him. The southpaw's unusual arm talent and swashbuckling style make him equally enticing and risky. Penix could light it up -- or flame out.
I'd still like to see Suamataia finish people in the run game more consistently, but he is a patient, smooth pass blocker with some untapped reserves.
Rakestraw's late-season injury and subpar measurables/long speed could ultimately keep him out of Round 1, but his tape reveals a highly confident corner who can tackle.
In many ways, he was the heartbeat of Michigan's championship defense and its most reliable tackler, always ready to stick his nose in the trash. Colson has a good blend of size and athleticism to be an impact NFL player from Day 1.
Nix works well in structure with quality skill-position talent, but I don't know if he'll ever be a game changer. He's made some wild plays under duress, but isn't always as poised when things break down. His arm talent isn't special, though he's efficient in the red zone.
His stock has been soaring since a terrific Senior Bowl week, piggybacking that with a standout combine showing. Fiske will give ground against double teams, but he has the quickness to disrupt and the energy to be a four-quarter factor.
I see some Jakobi Meyers in McMillan's game and believe he'd be a consensus top-50 pick if this were a lesser draft crop of receivers -- or if his 2023 season had not been interrupted by injury.
Had Brooks not suffered a torn ACL in November, we could be talking about him as a Round 1 RB candidate. The injury could limit Brooks' rookie production, but this Longhorn has the same type of skill set that put former Texas teammate Bijan Robinson in the top 10 last year.
I might be a bit over my skis on Melton, but he's now impressed me at the Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine after four good years for the Scarlet Knights. He's a zone or off-man corner with just enough length to play outside if you want, and the guy brings physicality to the position in spite of his average frame.
He's a bit of a sleeping giant, but Nubin not testing at the combine was a disappointment. It's easy to appreciate his game, as Nubin is able to make plays on the ball, keep everything in front of him and run up the alley as a hitter. My biggest question is his speed.
J.J. McCarthy's most trusted target is a tough cover in space, even if he rushes things a bit at times. Once Wilson learns some of the finer points of setting up defenders, he could be a real menace in the right system.
A personal favorite of mine, Isaac always plays full tilt and could develop into a defensive captain at the pro level. I thought he might test a little better at the combine, but he reacts quickly to the action in front of him.
A height-weight-speed prospect who wasn't as loud at the Senior Bowl as I thought he might be. But some team is going to make Legette its pet project, and he could be something in a few years.
With fewer than 400 college touches, there's quite a bit of tread on Wright's tires -- and he sure does look good driving off the lot. His burst and big-play ability give him a shot to start, but Wright's ball security and lack of creativity are drawbacks.
He was a specialist for the Crimson Tide for two years before expanding his role in 2023, displaying good rush traits, some limited coverage ability and game-changing special-teams value. Can Braswell dominate more frequently?
His 40 time in Indianapolis (4.69 seconds) was disappointing, but if you watch him play, the game speed is there. Sanders might be raw, but he's a project I'd want to work with. Give him time.
I liked his two Huskies running mates a bit more, but Polk is no slouch. He might not be electric, but he made some eye-opening mid-air adjustments to off-target passes last season -- plus one circus catch during the combine workout.
I grew to appreciate Jenkins' game the more I honed in on him. He's not a flashy, dominant player and was in a deep DT rotation at Michigan, but he really played his best football in this past season's two playoff games (especially vs. Alabama) and could be a quality defender in a one-gap front.
"Diet" Deebo Samuel, if you will, Corley has a running back's build and a receiver's knack for getting open. That said, he must expand his route tree quite a bit before he can take on a Deebo-like role in the NFL.
Long, nicely proportioned safety whose best ball could be ahead of him. Hicks might be tested in man coverage and can miss on his run fits, but he has a nice all-around template to develop.
He's a big-play threat with a feast-or-famine element to his game. At 176 pounds, Franklin will be viewed similarly to the way some clubs saw Giants third-rounder Jalin Hyatt a year ago.
He had a very nice week at the Senior Bowl, bullying a few defenders and standing tall against most challengers. Haynes could be a sneaky Week 1 starter if he lands in the right spot.
An ascending rush talent whose value is not yet fully realized. Booker logged just one year's worth of true experience at Kansas, but he's the type of talent you invest in and be patient with. Booker didn't look out of place at the Senior Bowl.
His play speed is better than his timed numbers, but Coleman's lack of separation scares me a little. There are some exceptional highlights on his reel, but in the NFL, he might be ideally suited as a second or third option where he doesn't regularly face additional defensive attention.
The secret seems to be out on my tight end sleeper. Honestly, I was a little shocked more people weren't in on him before his fine combine showing. Sinnott has the look of a Chiefs-y "F" tight end who will be a red-zone threat and can also moonlight as an in-line blocker.
Sainristil's a lean-framed, highly competitive and smart corner who might be bound for nickel duty in the NFL. The Michigan standout is the type of player I could see Jim Harbaugh wanting to bring with him to Los Angeles.
Trice is a fun player with boundless energy and a clear nose for the ball; his production is above reproach. But it was quite telling at the combine when he showed up at 245 pounds and ran a 4.72-second 40. What would Trice have run at his listed college weight of 274? That worries me.
An emotional tone setter and worker with three-down ability, Corum didn't quite look 100 percent back from a 2022 knee injury this past season, but whenever Michigan needed a conversion, he was the first choice. He's a tough, patient runner with vision whose small frame caps his value a bit.
The Iowa State product is a long-levered corner with decent physicality who could fit quite well in a zone-heavy scheme (think: Bills, Jaguars and Colts, among others).
Phillips had some tough games last season (South Carolina and Missouri come to mind) and is a little green, but he's competitive and has some quick-twitch reaction skills.
Smart, versatile safety who can cover backs and tight ends with his better-than-anticipated speed (see: 4.45 40 in Indy). He's a willing tackler and a good competitor.
One of the younger prospects in the 2024 class, Hall had some disruptive reps at the Senior Bowl and could become a real gem as a hard-charging 3-technique. He also was one of the Buckeyes who really showed up in the Cotton Bowl loss.
Honestly, this might be a tad low for Bullock. I had a hard time deciphering his defensive tape last season with so many busts across USC's secondary. He has the coverage chops but must finish plays on contact better.
I got some Josh Jones vibes while watching Paul, as his physicality doesn't match his size. That said, given his high-end length and mass, Paul moves well.
Bullard helped himself with a respectable 40-yard dash (4.47 seconds), as speed was a big question before his trip to Indianapolis. His size will limit his role a bit in coverage, but he strikes with purpose as a hitter.
Seldom featured as a receiver at PSU, Johnson nonetheless was a good red-zone option, and he impressed with strong showings at the Senior Bowl and combine. Will his enticing traits allow him to flourish on Sundays?
Stout, long-armed rusher who projects to be a Steelers-ish 3-4 outside linebacker. He dominated in the MAC, but could use some pass-rush refinement to take his game up another notch.
Injuries cloud the picture with Wilson, who otherwise looks like a quality run-and-hit linebacker with coverage skill and proven ball production.
A complicated prospect who has all the tools to be great, but he suffered through some tough concentration drops in Mobile. Walker's home run ability will make him appealing, but his development remains a work in progress.
This one's a bit tricky for me because he didn't have a ton of production at Clemson and might not have an obvious positional fit, but Orhorhoro can add some juice to both odd and even fronts in multiple spots, winning with sneaky quickness.
Had Amegadjie not suffered a quad injury that kept him out most of last season and through the all-star circuit, we might be looking at a top-50 pick. Instead, we have an inexperienced prospect out of the Ivy League with exciting tools but an incomplete picture.
Dorlus is a tweener type who could be a power end or passing-down interior rusher in the NFL. He gives consistent effort and may wear multiple hats at the next level but won't fit every scheme perfectly.
Actually more highly regarded than Joe Alt when both first arrived in South Bend, Fisher lacks Alt's consistency and discipline. He was well-liked within the program but could play with a little more focus and purpose.
Wingo was enjoying a very strong season this past fall before an injury knocked him out until the bowl game. He's undersized but can win with relentless quickness, is lauded for his character and could be a semi-sleeper for a slanting front.
Somewhat overshadowed in this deep WR class, Burton quietly improved his production for two run-heavy programs (Georgia, then Alabama) over four years but could have had a breakout campaign in 2023 with more accurate QB play. His Georgia and Texas A&M tapes from this past season were great.
Team captain with good length and anticipation who had a strong showing against Marvin Harrison Jr. and could crack the top 75 after some respectable work at the Senior Bowl and combine.
Average length and athleticism could push him inside, where he played in 2022 (as opposed to 2023, when he played left tackle). But his toughness and active feet give him solid-starter potential.
I was disappointed with Kinchens' combine workout and am a bit conflicted on his pro potential, even if his ball production (11 INTs in the past two seasons) does stand out.
Future slot corner with reactive athleticism, clear ball skills and punt-return potential, but just don't ask him to man up against lengthy targets too much.
Powerful blocker who is good moving straight ahead or on short pulls, though his pass protection could use some technique work.
Three-time team captain who really opened my eyes at the combine during the testing portion and field work. He might crack Round 3 now.
Former five-star recruit whose spot here is based on potential following an injury-riddled career at LSU. He's a skilled big man who can't be slept on.
A six-year corner at Boston College with good length and athleticism whose ball production jumped in his final two seasons. He's lean, but could work well in certain schemes.
Converted linebacker whose blocking isn't great, but the effort is there. Stover's contested-catch ability (see: Notre Dame tape) should give him a spot as a TE2 with upside.
Patient, downhill runner with sneaky suddenness who opened my eyes at both the Senior Bowl and combine. He profiles similarly to Tyler Allgeier.
Rolling ball of knives who battles through initial contact and often finds ways to disrupt blocking schemes with quickness, smarts and effort. A future fan favorite.
Baker's a well-proportioned athlete who can work inside and out and create space, but the former 'Bama signee will disappear for stretches in games.
Miscast as a fill-in right tackle last season, Adams best projects inside, where he was a pillar for the Illini in 2022. His pass pro is a concern, though.
Small-school, developmental pass rusher who showed just enough potential at the Senior Bowl and combine to make the cut here. Hunt's a former Ivy League safety who's just now growing into his body and role.
I hadn't studied DTD extensively prior to his eye-opening combine performance, but he has multiple seasons of ball production and can fit into a Julian Love-like role.