Eric Edholm's top 100 prospects 1.0: Ranking the best players in the 2024 NFL Draft class

Here is my initial ranking of the top 100 prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. Admittedly, this rundown likely suffers from a bit of post-NFL Scouting Combine bias, but such is the nature of evaluations in early March. I struggled settling on the final few spots, leaving out some intriguing players like Utah edge Jonah Elliss and South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler -- true first-world struggles at this time of year for the NFL draft zealots of the world.

This list is an assessment of talent and NFL upside. While it might reflect roughly where certain prospects will go in the draft, I've ranked some players higher or lower than where I think their ultimate landing spot will be. That especially applies to Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy, who is well-liked enough by some NFL evaluators that he could end up in the top 10. I debated whether McCarthy belonged in my top 25.