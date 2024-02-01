2024 Senior Bowl: Daniel Jeremiah's top 10 NFL draft winners from week of practice

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

If Mitchell had the goal of proving he was the best defensive player here, consider that mission accomplished. I think the only rep he lost was a 5-yard completion on a one-handed catch by Michigan WR Roman Wilson (more on him below). Mitchell's speed, awareness and ball skills are off the charts. And I have no questions about his competitiveness after watching him in practices.

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Getting acclimated to new surroundings as the Senior Bowl is always a challenge for quarterbacks, especially early in the week as they learn a new offense with new terminology and new teammates. Penix spun the ball better than anybody else here, though. I was most impressed by his ability to hang on his back foot and get the ball out with unbelievable zip and accuracy. He exceeded expectations with his performance in practices. Of course, medical evaluations are going to be a big part of his draft evaluation as teams look into the season-ending injuries he suffered during his time at Indiana, but he did everything he needed to do this week. His teammate on the National squad, Oregon QB Bo Nix, improved over the course of the week and he might look his best in the game on Saturday.

Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri

Saints star Cam Jordan came to mind when I watched Robinson this week. Robinson dominated in one-on-ones. The former Tigers defensive lineman was consistent in all three days of practice, showing he can play up and down the line of scrimmage. The arrow is clearly pointing up for my No. 32 prospect in the draft.

Payton Wilson, LB, N.C. State

From a talent perspective, Wilson looked like a Day 2 pick here in Mobile. He's a huge off-ball linebacker (6-4, 234 pounds), but he showed the ability to run and cover, too. Wilson was a three-sport star in high school in North Carolina, playing lacrosse and earning state championship in wrestling. There are questions about his durability after he suffered multiple injuries during his college career, but I see so much to like in his game.

Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan