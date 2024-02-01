2024 Senior Bowl: Daniel Jeremiah's top 10 NFL draft winners from week of practice

MOBILE, Ala. -- With three days of Reese's Senior Bowl practices in the books, 100-plus prospects for the 2024 NFL Draft are on the verge of wrapping up a crucial job interview. NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah provides a look at 10 players who helped themselves the most during the week leading up to Saturday's game.
Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
As you might know by now, I'm a fan of Corley, who was in my top-50 prospects rankings released earlier this week. We'll get a better chance to see what he can do after the catch in the Senior Bowl game on Saturday. He didn't get to showcase his YAC ability this week due to the structure of practices -- yes, he refers to himself as "The YAC King" on social media -- but I thought he ran good routes during drills. He showed his speed and caught the ball well. Based on the conversations I've had with NFL teams here in Mobile, a lot of people are excited about him.
Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State
After watching Fiske make play after play the last few days, I'm really looking forward to doing more work on his game film. He doesn't have ideal length (31-inch arms), but he showed excellent first-step quickness in practices and knows how to use his hands to his advantage. He was disruptive all week long.
Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
Fuaga entered the week as the best offensive lineman at the Senior Bowl, and he didn't disappoint once players took the field. He's massive, weighing in at 332 pounds, and his arms were a little bit longer than I expected (33 3/8 inches). There's been some talk about whether he would be better off playing guard in the NFL, but I think he can hold up at tackle. He showed that in practices.
Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
Guyton isn't the most experienced player, with only one season under his belt as a full-time starter, but he's clearly an ascending prospect. He lost a couple reps during practices, but his combination of athleticism, size (6-7, 328 pounds) and upside is rare. He looked like a top-15 pick in Mobile.
Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State
I was looking for a tight end to emerge during the week of practices, and Johnson stepped up to the challenge. He was the best player at the position. He has excellent size (6-6, 257) and showed a little more wiggle in person than he did on tape. I was impressed with how he moved on the field.
Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
If Mitchell had the goal of proving he was the best defensive player here, consider that mission accomplished. I think the only rep he lost was a 5-yard completion on a one-handed catch by Michigan WR Roman Wilson (more on him below). Mitchell's speed, awareness and ball skills are off the charts. And I have no questions about his competitiveness after watching him in practices.
Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
Getting acclimated to new surroundings as the Senior Bowl is always a challenge for quarterbacks, especially early in the week as they learn a new offense with new terminology and new teammates. Penix spun the ball better than anybody else here, though. I was most impressed by his ability to hang on his back foot and get the ball out with unbelievable zip and accuracy. He exceeded expectations with his performance in practices. Of course, medical evaluations are going to be a big part of his draft evaluation as teams look into the season-ending injuries he suffered during his time at Indiana, but he did everything he needed to do this week. His teammate on the National squad, Oregon QB Bo Nix, improved over the course of the week and he might look his best in the game on Saturday.
Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri
Saints star Cam Jordan came to mind when I watched Robinson this week. Robinson dominated in one-on-ones. The former Tigers defensive lineman was consistent in all three days of practice, showing he can play up and down the line of scrimmage. The arrow is clearly pointing up for my No. 32 prospect in the draft.
Payton Wilson, LB, N.C. State
From a talent perspective, Wilson looked like a Day 2 pick here in Mobile. He's a huge off-ball linebacker (6-4, 234 pounds), but he showed the ability to run and cover, too. Wilson was a three-sport star in high school in North Carolina, playing lacrosse and earning state championship in wrestling. There are questions about his durability after he suffered multiple injuries during his college career, but I see so much to like in his game.
Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
This week offered a big opportunity to Wilson and he took full advantage of it. He didn't get a chance to run a lot of different routes in Michigan's offense, but he showed the ability to do so here in Mobile. Wilson is super explosive. He was the winner of Day 1's practice and actually had two nice days -- including making a one-handed catch on Wednesday -- before he couldn't practice on Thursday.