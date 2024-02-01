2024 Senior Bowl Day 2 standouts: Quinyon Mitchell earning his way into CB1 conversation

1) Missouri DL Darius Robinson stacking strong performances.

Robinson, No. 32 in NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah's top-50 prospects rankings, had a good Day 1 of practice. On Day 2, Robinson might have been the best defender in the American Team session.

The 6-foot-5, 286-pound Robinson won in just about every way imaginable in the two-hour practice. He dominated one-on-one drills, dispatched run blocks in the full-team sessions and also flashed a few speed-to-power pass-rush moves. Robinson even went around Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton -- one of the Day 1 stars who hasn't lost many battles so far -- with no problem.

Robinson models his game after the Chiefs' Chris Jones and the Raiders' Maxx Crosby.

"I love Jones' hands and power, and Maxx has that four-quarter energy," he said. "I need to tap into whatever (Crosby's) secret is."

The buzz was rising before the Senior Bowl, and it's only grown with each passing day. Robinson, who grew up just outside of Detroit, said he wants to be invited to the 2024 NFL Draft that's being held in his home state.

"That's the goal, I gotta get that invite," Robinson said. "I just want to finish off the right way this week here, test well at the (NFL Scouting) Combine and hope it can happen."

Robinson's college teammate, Missouri OT Javon Foster, has been one of the few players to slow Robinson down this week.

"I told people, Javon is the best player I've played against," Robinson said. "We know each other so well, he's attacking my weaknesses, and I am attacking his. Just making each other better every day. We've been doing that for years now."

2) Rattler finding his groove.

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer attended practice Wednesday to watch and support his former quarterback, Spencer Rattler, and wide receiver, Xavier Legette, as they competed to improve their draft stock.

Like most of the quarterbacks on Day 1, Rattler seemed to be getting his footing underneath him, but he might have been the best of the American Team QB crop. On Wednesday, Rattler appeared to take the biggest step forward of the four American Team quarterbacks, showing more decisiveness, better decision-making and good ball placement. He even hooked up with Legette on a corner route midway through practice, one of a few nice connections between the teammates. It has been a very solid start to the week for Rattler.

Beamer coached Rattler the past two seasons after he'd left Oklahoma, and it hasn't been the easiest path to get to this point. Rattler first lost his job at OU to Caleb Williams, and after an 8-5 season for the Gamecocks in 2022, things didn't go as smoothly in 2023 during a 5-7 campaign.

Still, Beamer said Rattler has reason to hold his head high for how he played this past season.

"I was proud of him this season," Beamer told me. "We had some struggles on offense. We had six season-ending injuries on the offensive line and started two true freshmen on the offensive line in the SEC.

"But you never heard him complain. He had every opportunity to, but he didn't, and I think that earned the respect of his teammates."

Beamer asked Rattler to cut down on his turnovers from 2022, and he did just that -- going from 12 INTs to eight (on the same number of pass attempts) and from eight fumbles to six.

"Our entire offense (in 2022), not just him, we had way too many turnovers," Beamer said. "He'll be the first to tell you some of those were on him. Being smarter with the football, I thought he did a really good job of that.