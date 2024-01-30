2024 NFL Draft: Nine players who stood out in Tuesday's East-West Shrine Bowl practices

FRISCO, Texas -- San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl two years ago. While he played well enough at the event to earn some kudos, nobody could have imagined that he'd now be preparing to start in Super Bowl LVIII, having spent much of his second NFL season as a legit MVP candidate.
Like the two quarterbacks listed below among the nine standouts from Tuesday's Shrine practice, Purdy made mistakes during his week in front of scouts. But he showed enough during his career at Iowa State and throughout the pre-draft process that San Francisco wisely made him the 2022 NFL Draft's "Mr. Irrelevant" as the final pick.
While 2024 Shrine participates Devin Leary and Austin Reed clearly will be hard pressed to even approach Purdy's extraordinary emergence, the traits those two have shown in Frisco should not be ignored. In the right situations, they could be next-level surprises in the NFL.
NOTE: Heights, weights and lengths are official measurements from the event.
1) Devin Leary, QB, Kentucky (6-foot-1, 215 pounds)
The issues Leary encountered this past season at Kentucky -- getting the ball out late and throwing into coverage -- showed up at times during Shrine practices. But he also impressed with his footwork in drills, the velocity and tight spiral of his ball and his ability to drop throws into the bucket down the sideline or in the corner of the end zone -- like he did Tuesday to Michigan WR Cornelius Johnson. He also perfectly anticipated a throw over one defender and between two others to 5-foot-8 Oregon State WR Anthony Gould for a long gain (the second time this week he made that throw). Leary might not get picked until the middle of Day 3 because of his recent tape, but he offers tools with which an NFL quarterback coach can work.
2) Austin Reed, QB, Western Kentucky (6-0 7/8, 223)
Warming up before Tuesday's practice, the right-handed quarterback was throwing some nice left-handed spirals to Oklahoma receiver Drake Stoops. He won't use that skill often during his NFL career, but it was interesting to observe -- as was his improvement since the weekend. Reed looked comfortable during footwork drills Tuesday, moving between the bags and making throws on the run look much easier than he had in previous sessions. He threw Cover 2 beaters on the sideline, trusted a seam pass into tight quarters to Cornelius Johnson and whipped a sidearm throw to Illinois' Isaiah Williams for a score. It was nice end to a solid series of practices, with Reed showing improvement in all areas to give scouts an idea of what he can become.
3) Jarrian Jones, CB, Florida State (6-0, 192)
Jones was one of the more energetic, communicative players on the field Tuesday, hopping around between reps and talking to teammates and coaches. Throughout Shrine practices over the past four days, he showed his skills in the slot, plastering smaller receivers with physicality and quickness. Jones also displayed that he's an effective zone defender on Tuesday, initially showing man but instead reading the quarterback to deflect a high throw. During drills, he looked natural while high-pointing passes, too. Jones will be a plus for some NFL team, on the field and in the locker room.
4) Casey Washington, WR, Illinois (6-0 3/4, 197)
One of the biggest draft risers in Frisco, Washington proved he belonged among the top prospects during Shrine practices. He has showcased reliable hands, challenged corners with physicality at the top of routes and displayed enough quickness into and out of his breaks that he started working inside. On Tuesday, he looked natural coming back to the ball on stop routes and quickly turning upfield with the ability to work through contact. Washington also did the little things that will help him earn respect from scouts, like supporting teammates on the sideline and working as a gunner on punt-return coverage.
5) Blake Watson, RB, Memphis (5-9 3/8, 189)
Watson stood out with his quickness and hands out of the backfield at Shrine practices. The two-time 1,000-yard college rusher is not afraid of working inside despite his smaller stature, protecting the ball and keeping his feet moving to feel the crease, even during Tuesday's light workout. Watson also displayed the strong hands that caught 90 passes over the past two seasons at Memphis and Old Dominion. He snared throws away from his body on Tuesday, both in the flat and over the middle, smoothly transitioning into YAC mode with a quick turn to pick up first downs. I believe he can have a notable role on an NFL offense as a rookie.
6) Kaitori Leveston, OG, Kansas State (6-3 5/8, 337)
Leveston played minimal snaps at guard for the Wildcats because they needed him at left tackle. His improvement playing left and right guard during this week should catch the eye of offensive line coaches looking for a powerful force inside. By Tuesday, Leveston looked like a natural, moving well for his size and bringing heavy hands to bags and opposing defensive tackles. When fully indoctrinated into the position, he'll be a one-man duo block, moving DTs with his powerful upper body on run plays. And his raw strength will allow him to anchor versus rugged opponents in pass protection.
7) Isaiah Williams, WR, Illinois (5-8 7/8, 184)
Williams, Anthony Gould and USC's Tahj Washington all showed great quickness as inside receivers, running out to play the slot when coaches yelled "11! 11!" -- meaning the formation was one running back, one tight end and three receivers. Williams made some nice plays on Tuesday, including grabbing a nice Cover 2 beater above his head while running down the left sideline. He was effective in the red zone (as referenced in Austin Reed's write-up above) and working the middle of the field, as well, portending an active role on offense early in his career. Williams' experience as a punt returner also showed when he deftly fielded kicks during practice.
8) Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S, Texas Tech (5-10, 189)
DTD's measurements may not wow scouts, but underestimate him at your peril, just like similarly sized NFL starters Damontae Kazee and Jordan Whitehead. He lined up deep during team play on Tuesday, looking natural while reading and attacking the run and getting to the sideline from the middle of the field without an issue. Earlier in the week, Taylor-Demerson took on Virginia WR Malik Washington and other slot receivers without much of an issue and had a pick-six, plucking the ball from the air and running to the end zone to the delight of his teammates.
9) Mason Fairchild, TE, Kansas (6-3 3/4, 248)
Fairchild was a reliable starting tight end for the Jayhawks for years -- and he looks like a strong H-back prospect for the NFL. He showed himself to be a smooth mover with some notable quickness for a 248-pounder standing up off the line this week, displaying the ability to separate from safeties and linebackers down the seam. Fairchild is a natural hands-catcher, regularly extending away from his frame on Tuesday and tucking the ball away. On Monday, he dove for a pass going out of bounds and also gave his quarterback a big target off a play-action bootleg for an easy score. He's no longer an under-the-radar prospect.