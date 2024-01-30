2024 NFL Draft: Nine players who stood out in Tuesday's East-West Shrine Bowl practices

1) Devin Leary, QB, Kentucky (6-foot-1, 215 pounds)

The issues Leary encountered this past season at Kentucky -- getting the ball out late and throwing into coverage -- showed up at times during Shrine practices. But he also impressed with his footwork in drills, the velocity and tight spiral of his ball and his ability to drop throws into the bucket down the sideline or in the corner of the end zone -- like he did Tuesday to Michigan WR Cornelius Johnson. He also perfectly anticipated a throw over one defender and between two others to 5-foot-8 Oregon State WR Anthony Gould for a long gain (the second time this week he made that throw). Leary might not get picked until the middle of Day 3 because of his recent tape, but he offers tools with which an NFL quarterback coach can work.

2) Austin Reed, QB, Western Kentucky (6-0 7/8, 223)

Warming up before Tuesday's practice, the right-handed quarterback was throwing some nice left-handed spirals to Oklahoma receiver Drake Stoops. He won't use that skill often during his NFL career, but it was interesting to observe -- as was his improvement since the weekend. Reed looked comfortable during footwork drills Tuesday, moving between the bags and making throws on the run look much easier than he had in previous sessions. He threw Cover 2 beaters on the sideline, trusted a seam pass into tight quarters to Cornelius Johnson and whipped a sidearm throw to Illinois' Isaiah Williams for a score. It was nice end to a solid series of practices, with Reed showing improvement in all areas to give scouts an idea of what he can become.

3) Jarrian Jones, CB, Florida State (6-0, 192)