NFL Honors: Finalists announced for MVP, other awards from 2023 season

Finalists for eight of The Associated Press' 2023 NFL awards, including the five players in contention for MVP, were revealed on Thursday.

Finalists were determined through the The AP's revamped voting system, which asks voters to rank their top five picks for MVP and top three for other awards. The winners will be announced at the 13th annual NFL Honors ceremony on Feb. 8, 2023, which will air live on CBS and NFL Network and stream on Paramount+ and NFL+.