NFL Honors: Finalists announced for MVP, other awards from 2023 season

Finalists for eight of The Associated Press' 2023 NFL awards, including the five players in contention for MVP, were revealed on Thursday.
Finalists were determined through the The AP's revamped voting system, which asks voters to rank their top five picks for MVP and top three for other awards. The winners will be announced at the 13th annual NFL Honors ceremony on Feb. 8, 2023, which will air live on CBS and NFL Network and stream on Paramount+ and NFL+.
AP Most Valuable Player
- Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills quarterback
- Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens quarterback
- Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers running back
- Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys quarterback
- Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers quarterback
AP Defensive Player of the Year
- DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys cornerback
- Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end
- Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns defensive end
- Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys linebacker
- T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker
AP Offensive Player of the Year
- Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins wide receiver
- Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens quarterback
- CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver
- Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers running back
- Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys quarterback
AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
- Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions running back
- Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions tight end
- Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver
- Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons running back
- C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans quarterback
AP Defensive Rookie of the Year
- Will Anderson, Houston Texans defensive end
- Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle
- Joey Porter Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback
- Kobie Turner, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackler
- Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks cornerback
AP Comeback Player of the Year
- Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns quarterback
- Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills safety
- Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback
- Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams quarterback
- Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins quarterback
AP Coach of the Year
- Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions
- John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens
- DeMeco Ryans, Houston Texans
- Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers
- Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns
AP Assistant Coach of the Year
- Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator
- Mike Macdonald, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator
- Todd Monken, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator
- Jim Schwartz, Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator
- Bobby Slowik, Houston Texans offensive coordinator