Around the NFL

NFL Honors: Finalists announced for MVP, other awards from 2023 season

Published: Jan 25, 2024 at 12:00 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Finalists for eight of The Associated Press' 2023 NFL awards, including the five players in contention for MVP, were revealed on Thursday.

Finalists were determined through the The AP's revamped voting system, which asks voters to rank their top five picks for MVP and top three for other awards. The winners will be announced at the 13th annual NFL Honors ceremony on Feb. 8, 2023, which will air live on CBS and NFL Network and stream on Paramount+ and NFL+.

AP Most Valuable Player

AP Defensive Player of the Year

AP Offensive Player of the Year

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

AP Comeback Player of the Year

AP Coach of the Year

  • Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions
  • John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens
  • DeMeco Ryans, Houston Texans
  • Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers
  • Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns

AP Assistant Coach of the Year

  • Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator
  • Mike Macdonald, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator
  • Todd Monken, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator
  • Jim Schwartz, Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator
  • Bobby Slowik, Houston Texans offensive coordinator

Related Content

news

Panthers expected to hire Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales as next head coach

The Carolina Panthers are expected to hire Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales as their next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday, per sources.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Jan. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

49ers QB Brock Purdy focused on 'new game' vs. Lions after Divisional Round struggles vs. Packers

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is not focused on his struggles last week against the Divisional Round. Purdy told reporters on Wednesday that Sunday's NFC title bout with the Lions is a "new game."
news

Philadelphia Eagles to hire Vic Fangio as new defensive coordinator

The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to hire Vic Fangio as their new defense coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.
news

Niners LB Fred Warner says Lions QB Jared Goff is 'a lot better' than he was with Rams: 'He's one of the best quarterbacks in the league right now'

The Detroit Lions will square off with the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs, and quarterback Jared Goff is facing off against his old division foe. However, linebacker Fred Warner has a mutual respect for Goff, saying "he's a lot better" now than he was with the Rams. 
news

Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco on unique descriptions of running style: 'I ain't no zombie'

Kansas City's hard-charging running back, Isiah Pacheco, is well aware of the descriptions of his running style, but he definitely isn't a "zombie."
news

Chargers hire Jim Harbaugh as their new head coach

The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to hire Jim Harbaugh, who led the University of Michigan to a national championship earlier this month, as their next head coach, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce on relationship with new GM Tom Telesco: We have to 'check our egos at the door'

New Las Vegas head coach Antonio Pierce's Raiders put up 63 points in a win over the Chargers. The lopsided win led to general manager Tom Telesco losing his job. Now the two are joined together. "I told him I was going for 71," Pierce joked Wednesday. 
news

Nick Sirianni: 'Fresh ideas' needed for Eagles offense after disappointing end to 2023 season

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni addressed the media on Wednesday and discussed his decision to move on from offensive coordinator Brian Johnson and defensive coordinator Sean Desai.
news

Bengals hiring QBs coach Dan Pitcher as new offensive coordinator 

Dan Pitcher, the team's quarterbacks coach this past season, is being hired as the Bengals' new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. 
news

Dolphins, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio mutually agree to part ways after one season

The Miami Dolphins and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio have mutually agreed to part ways after one season together, the team announced Wednesday.