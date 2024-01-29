2024 NFL Draft: Eight players who stood out in Monday's East-West Shrine Bowl practices

1) Malik Washington, WR, Virginia (5-foot-8 1/8, 192 pounds)

Washington has been the main attraction during most of this week's practices. His quick moves and acceleration into and out of his breaks were on full display Monday; defenders are forced to attack him at the line (which isn't easy) or simply watch him separate. He won inside position on Pitt cornerback M.J. Devonshire on a goal-line play with a shake off the snap, making an easy touchdown for his quarterback. While measuring just a tad over 5-foot-8, Washington scored after high-pointing a pass with strong hands on Saturday, displaying an all-around game that could induce teams to project him as an immediate starter in the slot.

2) Dylan McMahon, OL, North Carolina State (6-2 7/8, 295)

McMahon has been the best lineman in Frisco this week. He played some guard in earlier practices but starred at center Monday, stuffing big tackles like Auburn's Justin Rogers in one-on-ones, even though he gave up over 40 pounds. McMahon's powerful base allowed him to sit in his stance against Washington's Tuli Letuligasenoa in team work, which is no mean feat. The quickness and strength of his hands into the body of his man after the snap were impressive; once engaged, McMahon sticks on his man throughout plays in team or position drills with balance and footwork. He looked like an eventual NFL starter.

3) Darius Muasau, LB, UCLA (5-11 7/8, 236)

Muasau was all over the field during the West team's practice Monday, just as he was at Hawai'i and UCLA. He's a leader in the middle, calling out plays and moving linemen so he could attack a gap in the run game. His drops into coverage were of good depth, and he quickly smothered running backs over the middle and heading to the flat. Muasau always managed to get a slight bump on his target to show he would take care of business during the game. He drew a flag in a one-on-one rep for being a bit too physical, but NFL teams will live with that aggression.

4) Khristian Boyd, DT, Northern Iowa (6-2 1/8, 320)