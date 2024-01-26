2024 NFL Draft: Ja'Tavion Sanders, Edgerrin Cooper among prospects to watch at East-West Shrine Bowl

Zay Flowers was the top player at last year's East-West Shrine Bowl, and the wide receiver showed why during his rookie year with Baltimore, leading the Ravens in catches (77) and receiving yards (858) on the team's run to the NFL's best record.
Defensive tackle Kobie Turner was another standout who played in the 2023 Shrine Bowl, and he went on to pile up 57 tackles, 16 QB hits and nine sacks in his debut campaign with the Los Angeles Rams, becoming a finalist for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Others picked later in the 2023 NFL Draft -- like receivers A.T. Perry (four touchdown grabs for the New Orleans Saints) and Demario Douglas (49-561 receiving for the New England Patriots) -- also showed they belong in the league.
Flowers, Turner and eight others were selected in the 2023 draft's top 125 picks. That doubled the number of draft picks in that range from the Shrine Bowl the previous year.
So, who are the players to watch at the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl at the Dallas Cowboys' facility in Frisco, Texas? Below, you'll find my sweet 16. These are the guys I project to crack the top half of the draft – or make their mark in the league if teams allow them to be available past that point. I've ranked the prospects below in descending order of how highly, by my estimation, they will be selected come April.
NOTES:
- * Denotes underclassman granted special eligibility for the 2024 NFL Draft.
- Heights and weights are via school measurements.
16) C.J. Hanson, OG, Holy Cross (6-foot-6, 305 pounds)
Hanson possesses excellent athleticism, which the Crusaders used on regular pulls and second-level blocks. His build reminds me of Joe Thuney's: tall and lean. Hanson can bend his knees and has strong hands to keep leverage on defensive tackles. NFL teams preferring mobile linemen will appreciate his ability to move behind the line and stop blitzing edge rushers or get into space to pick up work. The Shrine Bowl offers a great chance for Hanson to show scouts he can stand up to big men inside and effectively lead running backs to make huge holes.
15) Matt Goncalves, OT, Pittsburgh (6-6, 330)
Goncalves has fallen off radars this year after suffering an injury in the Backyard Brawl vs. West Virginia back in September. While possessing a thick build in the middle, he moves well laterally for his size and is effective using a one-hand punch to stop quicker edge rushers, whether lined up on the left or right side. Goncalves creates movement as a run blocker, too, getting his mass into big defensive tackles with quick feet (which could lead to move into guard). He might get lost a bit in a deep tackle class, but should at least be a valuable swing tackle for his NFL team as a rookie, if not a starter.
14) Dallin Holker, TE, Colorado State (6-4, 235)
Holker found the same success in Colorado State's offense that Trey McBride did three seasons ago, becoming a finalist for the John Mackey Award (college football's top tight end). The BYU transfer won against Mountain West defenders regularly off the line, whether lined up tight, in the slot or outside. His speed outs and crossing routes challenge linebackers and he can win against smaller defensive backs down the sideline. Holker won't be as coveted as McBride was (as a second-round pick in the 2022 draft), but his strong hands at the catch point make him a reliable target, and he could become a strong move blocker in time.
13) Curtis Jacobs, LB, Penn State (6-1, 235)
Yet another Penn State linebacker looking to make his name in the NFL, Jacobs is the athletic inside 'backer defensive coordinators want to run with receivers and tight ends across the middle and down the seam. He's also a capable blitzer and, while not a thumper against the run, can track down ball carriers in space. Jacobs contributed on kickoff and punt-coverage teams while in State College; he must use his speed to star there early in his pro career, as well as step in on defense when required by his new team.
12) Mohamed Kamara, Edge, Colorado State (6-1, 250)
Some teams won't value an edge rusher who checks in at 6-1, but Jerry Hughes, Carl Lawson and Yannick Ngakoue, among others, have enjoyed long NFL careers despite a lack of height. Kamara's a relentless rusher, using his low center of gravity to his advantage by playing with leverage against taller linemen and dropping under their shoulder pads to turn the corner. CSU had success blitzing him from a standing position in the A-gap, as well, so if he shows enough short-area agility during Shrine practices to play in space at times in a multiple scheme, Kamara could land in the top half of the draft.
11) Christian Mahogany, OG, Boston College (6-3, 322)
NFL scouts were intrigued by Mahogany's rich talent as a young player on a stacked BC line that included left tackle Zion Johnson and center Alec Lindstrom. A torn ACL in June 2022 sidelined him that fall, however. Mahogany returned to garner first-team All-ACC honors at his right guard spot this past season, looking powerful off the ball in the run game and able to hit second-level targets as he got more comfortable playing on the rehabbed knee as the season progressed. Staying healthy through the pre-draft process and his first training camp will give him a shot to start as a rookie and ultimately enjoy a long career.
10) Malik Washington, WR, Virginia (5-8, 194)
Washington was Northwestern's top receiver in 2022, but he took his game to a whole other level after transferring to Virginia. The Georgia native led the FBS with 110 receptions and ranked fourth with 1,426 receiving yards. He reminds me of former University of Arizona and Jacksonville Jaguar receiver Mike Thomas, who was productive in the NFL until injuries shortened his career. Washington's compact, stocky build and quickness allow him to excel in space, whether juking or running through tackle attempts. His strong hands make him a solid downfield threat, as well.
9) Cam Little, K, Arkansas (6-2, 179)*
Little couldn't grab first- or second-team All-SEC honors as a placekicker this year because of "Thiccer Kicker" Harrison Mevis (Missouri) and the NCAA's all-time scoring leader, Will Reichard (Alabama). He was a first-teamer as a kickoff specialist, though, as his powerful leg created touchbacks on 53 of 62 kickoffs (85.5%). Little made all 129 extra points in his three-year career and 53 of 64 field goal attempts (82.8%), converting four of five attempts from 50-plus yards out this season. His efficiency through the ball and trajectory on long field-goal tries portend a very good NFL career. His "Griddy" after beating LSU in overtime as a true freshman wasn't bad, either.
8) Evan Anderson, DT, Florida Atlantic (6-3, 356)
I saw hefty DT Brodric Martin as a potential Day 2 run-stuffer at last year's Shrine Bowl, and the Detroit Lions took him in the third round. But I like the potential of Anderson even more. His 356-pound frame is tough to move, but he also shows excellent short-area quickness for a man his size. When fresh, Anderson is a real load for offensive linemen to handle, and his best football is in front of him. Even if he's viewed as a two-down player by NFL franchises, those two downs are important, as teams are running the ball more often of late to battle effective coverage schemes.
7) Jarius Monroe, CB, Tulane (6-2, 205)
Monroe's height and length make him an instant favorite among NFL defensive coordinators. Quarterbacks testing his side of the field over the past two seasons earned some victories when the corner was out of position, but they also were picked off six times and saw their pass go to the ground 18 times. The two-time first-team All-AAC pick is tough to get the ball over on end zone fades because of that length, and he blitzes effectively from the slot with physicality.
6) Xavier Thomas, Edge, Clemson (6-2, 245)
Many NFL teams might consider Thomas undersized for a base end, but guys like DeMarcus Lawrence have managed just fine on Sundays. He flashes the quickness off the snap to beat tackles around the corner and the bend to reach a quarterback stepping up to avoid the rush. Thomas also hits blockers low and with force to knock them backward, even if giving up 50-plus pounds, and he'll fight through traffic to reach the ball. He might not grade as elite in any one category and dealt with some injuries in college, but Thomas should turn out to be a solid pro.
5) Jonah Elliss, Edge, Utah (6-2, 246)*
This consensus All-American and son of former Pro Bowl DL Luther Elliss decided to enter the draft instead of returning to Salt Lake City for a fourth season. He led the nation with 1.2 sacks per game this year (12 sacks in 10 games) and topped the Utes with 16 tackles for loss. A shoulder injury ended his 2023 campaign prematurely, but he was a late add to the Shrine Bowl roster, giving him an opportunity to show off his power, patented inside spin move and quickness around the corner against some of the top tackle prospects in the country.
4) Leonard Taylor III, DT, Miami (6-3, 305)*
Taylor was a five-star recruit when he signed with his hometown Hurricanes. He flashed as a freshman (9.5 tackles for loss off the bench) and was productive as a sophomore (10.5 tackles for loss, three sacks), but dealt with injuries this past year (3.5 tackles for loss), missing the final two regular-season contests. There are plays where he looks like an elite defender, exploding through a gap or shedding his man and grabbing a ball carrier as he hits the line of scrimmage, but consistency is an issue. Taylor might not have elite size, but some teams may believe they can get that explosiveness out of him on a regular basis, making him a legitimate candidate to be selected among the top 50 picks.
3) Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M (6-3, 230)
Cooper was a first-team All-American and All-SEC selection because he racked up 17.5 tackles for losses and eight sacks coming downhill against the run and pass. He pounds quarterbacks as a blitzer with his quickness and powerful frame, separating the ball from unsuspecting ball carriers in the pocket and toward the sideline. Cooper might be viewed as an edge/off-ball linebacker 'tweener like Trenton Simpson last year, but I think that Ravens rookie showed the potential to be an impact starter in the right system.
2) Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas (6-0, 207)*
Brooks suffered a knee injury in November, so he will not be participating on the field during Shrine Bowl week. He'll be able to interview with teams, though, and be around a great event in his home state. Teams know his explosiveness with the ball in his hands, whether hitting the A-gap or getting to the sideline. Brooks won't be selected as early as last year's top-10 pick out of the Texas backfield, Bijan Robinson, but as long as his medical reports check out before the draft, his ability to make defender miss and run through contact as a runner and receiver make him a likely difference-maker on Sundays.
1) Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas (6-4, 243)*
Like most college tight ends, "JT" has not been given the opportunity to realize his full potential as a playmaker. Whether he plays the entire week or shows his skills for a limited time like Zay Flowers did at 2023 Shrine practices, I believe NFL teams will see a first-round prospect in the Evan Engram or Noah Fant mold. Sanders has the speed and size to challenge interior defenders vertically and run through their tackle attempts to get the extra yard. His strong hands, agility and flexibility as a pass catcher will pay off in the red zone, as well. He's really just getting started.