2024 NFL Draft: Ja'Tavion Sanders, Edgerrin Cooper among prospects to watch at East-West Shrine Bowl

16) C.J. Hanson, OG, Holy Cross (6-foot-6, 305 pounds)

Hanson possesses excellent athleticism, which the Crusaders used on regular pulls and second-level blocks. His build reminds me of Joe Thuney's: tall and lean. Hanson can bend his knees and has strong hands to keep leverage on defensive tackles. NFL teams preferring mobile linemen will appreciate his ability to move behind the line and stop blitzing edge rushers or get into space to pick up work. The Shrine Bowl offers a great chance for Hanson to show scouts he can stand up to big men inside and effectively lead running backs to make huge holes.

15) Matt Goncalves, OT, Pittsburgh (6-6, 330)

Goncalves has fallen off radars this year after suffering an injury in the Backyard Brawl vs. West Virginia back in September. While possessing a thick build in the middle, he moves well laterally for his size and is effective using a one-hand punch to stop quicker edge rushers, whether lined up on the left or right side. Goncalves creates movement as a run blocker, too, getting his mass into big defensive tackles with quick feet (which could lead to move into guard). He might get lost a bit in a deep tackle class, but should at least be a valuable swing tackle for his NFL team as a rookie, if not a starter.

14) Dallin Holker, TE, Colorado State (6-4, 235)

Holker found the same success in Colorado State's offense that Trey McBride did three seasons ago, becoming a finalist for the John Mackey Award (college football's top tight end). The BYU transfer won against Mountain West defenders regularly off the line, whether lined up tight, in the slot or outside. His speed outs and crossing routes challenge linebackers and he can win against smaller defensive backs down the sideline. Holker won't be as coveted as McBride was (as a second-round pick in the 2022 draft), but his strong hands at the catch point make him a reliable target, and he could become a strong move blocker in time.

13) Curtis Jacobs, LB, Penn State (6-1, 235)

Yet another Penn State linebacker looking to make his name in the NFL, Jacobs is the athletic inside 'backer defensive coordinators want to run with receivers and tight ends across the middle and down the seam. He's also a capable blitzer and, while not a thumper against the run, can track down ball carriers in space. Jacobs contributed on kickoff and punt-coverage teams while in State College; he must use his speed to star there early in his pro career, as well as step in on defense when required by his new team.

12) Mohamed Kamara, Edge, Colorado State (6-1, 250)

Some teams won't value an edge rusher who checks in at 6-1, but Jerry Hughes, Carl Lawson and Yannick Ngakoue, among others, have enjoyed long NFL careers despite a lack of height. Kamara's a relentless rusher, using his low center of gravity to his advantage by playing with leverage against taller linemen and dropping under their shoulder pads to turn the corner. CSU had success blitzing him from a standing position in the A-gap, as well, so if he shows enough short-area agility during Shrine practices to play in space at times in a multiple scheme, Kamara could land in the top half of the draft.

11) Christian Mahogany, OG, Boston College (6-3, 322)