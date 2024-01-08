2024 NFL Draft order: 18 of 32 first-round picks locked in

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CAROLINA PANTHERS





Panthers' record: 2-15 (.522 strength of schedule)

Bears' biggest needs: IOL, WR, TE, Edge, QB





GM Ryan Poles must choose whether to move forward with an up-and-coming Justin Fields, who has only one more year at a "bargain" rate, or one of the top quarterback prospects, who would offer four seasons of cap flexibility. Regardless of how Poles proceeds at the position, he should spend a majority of the team's remaining draft capital on improving the rest of the offense.





