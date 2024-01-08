2024 NFL Draft order: 18 of 32 first-round picks locked in

This is a look at the Round 1 order for the 2024 NFL Draft, along with the top needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker. Following the conclusion of the 2023 regular season, the first 18 picks are now locked in; the order for picks 19-32 will be determined as the playoffs unfold.
The 2024 draft is scheduled to be held April 25-27 in Detroit.
NOTE: Arrows reflect movement since Week 17.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CAROLINA PANTHERS
Panthers' record: 2-15 (.522 strength of schedule)
Bears' biggest needs: IOL, WR, TE, Edge, QB
GM Ryan Poles must choose whether to move forward with an up-and-coming Justin Fields, who has only one more year at a "bargain" rate, or one of the top quarterback prospects, who would offer four seasons of cap flexibility. Regardless of how Poles proceeds at the position, he should spend a majority of the team's remaining draft capital on improving the rest of the offense.
See the bottom of this article for analysis of the Panthers' needs.
Biggest needs: QB, Edge, OT, WR, IOL
Sam Howell did not cement himself as the Commanders' starting quarterback, so I’m expecting a new franchise signal-caller to be selected. Trading Montez Sweat and Chase Young away also makes edge rusher a high priority, along with rebuilding the offensive line so it lives up to the "Hogs" tradition.
Biggest needs: QB, TE, OT, WR, Edge
A lot of changes are coming to New England after this season. The offense should look significantly different. Only one defensive position is listed above, but the team could add talent at all three levels and must decide whether to re-sign safety Kyle Dugger, edge rusher Josh Uche and other impending free agents.
Biggest needs: WR, DT, IOL, Edge, CB
Kyler Murray welcomed offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. to the Cardinals after they selected him in the first round last year. Murray should respectfully request the team take a receiver with one of its first-rounders this year. Improvements on both the offensive and defensive line are also needed.
Biggest needs: CB, RB, DT, Edge, TE
The firing of GM Tom Telesco and head coach Brandon Staley opens the entire roster for changes in 2024. Cornerback and the defensive line should be addressed in free agency and the draft, while running back Austin Ekeler might find a new team come March.
Biggest needs: DT, RB, IOL, Edge, OT
If Daniel Jones returns as the team's starting quarterback but Saquon Barkley signs elsewhere as a free agent, finding another bell-cow back will be a primary concern. Adding more talent to the offensive and defensive lines on Day 2 (maybe with the second-round pick acquired from Seattle in the Leonard Williams trade) is also paramount.
Biggest needs: OT, CB, WR, Edge, RB
If the Titans move forward with Will Levis at quarterback, they'll want to upgrade all other parts of the offensive depth chart in the offseason. Derrick Henry's time in Tennessee could come to an end, sack leader Denico Autry is an impending free agent, as well, and the cornerback room might look completely different in 2024.
Biggest needs: QB, WR, Edge, CB, DT
Desmond Ridder was not able to take advantage of his opportunity this season, so I expect a veteran starter or young passer to be added this offseason. Drake London and Kyle Pitts need complementary pass-catchers and the defense needs more playmakers, especially if Bud Dupree and Calais Campbell move on.
See Pick No. 1 for analysis of the Bears' needs.
Biggest needs: OT, WR, S, DT, QB
Aaron Rodgers will be the Jets' quarterback for at least the next year, but Zach Wilson's address might change. New receivers and offensive linemen will help Rodgers' cause, and bolstering the defensive line will make a tough squad even more difficult to handle.
Biggest needs: QB, Edge, OG, LB, DT
Quarterback remains at the top of the list unless Kirk Cousins re-signs with Minnesota for 2024. Multiple free agents on the defensive line (Jonathan Bullard, Marcus Davenport, Danielle Hunter, D.J. Wonnum) leaves a thin depth chart heading into the offseason.
Biggest needs: QB, DT, TE, CB, Edge
It’s not clear what decision the Broncos will make about Russell Wilson and his albatross of a contract this offseason. Denver's defensive statistics are a little misleading because of the outlying 726 yards it gave up to Miami, but there's no doubt the team will look to improve all three levels.
Biggest needs: QB, IOL, DT, OT, RB
Aidan O'Connell should face competition for the starting quarterback job in training camp. The offensive line could have two or three new starters, which will help Zamir White and a new young apprentice take over from Josh Jacobs if he leaves in free agency.
Biggest needs: OT, OG, Edge, CB, DT
Derek Carr's play at the end of the regular season should give the team confidence for 2024. The Saints still need to improve on both sides of the line of scrimmage, though.
Biggest needs: DT, WR, Edge, CB, LB
Defensive tackle Grover Stewart and receiver Michael Pittman Jr. are stalwarts who will leave sizable gaps if they depart in free agency. The defensive backfield could see turnover this spring, as well.
Biggest needs: LB, IOL, DT, Edge, S
Improving an underwhelming defense (starting with signing Leonard Williams to a new deal after giving up a second-round pick for his services) and replacing potential free agents like left guard Damien Lewis should be high priorities.
Biggest needs: Edge, OG, DT, WR, OT
Travon Walker will lead the team's pass rush in 2024 unless the team re-signs or uses the franchise tag on Josh Allen. Uncertainty surrounds the future of Cam Robinson and proper position of Walker Little on the offensive line; it should be a sure thing that the Jaguars draft an athletic defensive tackle.
Biggest needs: WR, OT, DT, TE, CB
The potential departures of impending free agents Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Trenton Irwin leaves a gaping hole on the receiver depth chart. Right tackle Jonah Williams and defensive tackle D.J. Reader are also due to hit the market in March.
Biggest needs: OT, CB, S, IOL, DT
Green Bay's roster is loaded with solid reserve offensive linemen but not elite starters. Don't be surprised if the Packers select a run-stuffer early on, and the secondary is bound for changes with nearly all their safeties headed for free agency. A top dog is needed at corner across from Jaire Alexander.
Biggest needs: QB, WR, IOL, S, Edge
I’m expecting Tampa Bay to eventually settle its quarterback question by re-signing Baker Mayfield this offseason. Future Hall of Famer Mike Evans and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. will be coveted free agents. The Bucs must upgrade the offensive line and add young defensive talent.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE HOUSTON TEXANS
Texans' record: 10-7 (.474)
See Pick No. 4 for analysis of the Cardinals' needs and the playoff teams section of this article for analysis of the Texans' needs.
Biggest needs: CB, Edge, LB, S, K
The Rams' defense has a young group surrounding Aaron Donald, but the team needs to rebuild its secondary and add depth to the front seven. There are more needs on offense than I list here, but if Alaric Jackson's improved play at left tackle takes one need off the table, it would allow the team to find a reliable kicker in the middle of the draft.
Biggest needs: CB, OT, IOL, S, LB
Pittsburgh will need to add depth around Joey Porter Jr. and Patrick Peterson at cornerback. The offensive line is once again an area of concern for the Steelers, and I suspect they'll find their usual middle-round values at safety and linebacker in the draft.
Biggest needs: IOL, S, WR, DT, TE
Liam Eichenberg probably won't be the team's starting center in 2024, and the injured Connor Williams is due to become a free agent. More receiver depth is needed and on defense, Christian Wilkins and DeShon Elliott are just two of the soon-to-be free agents potentially leaving holes in the defensive line and secondary.
Biggest needs: S, DT, Edge, WR, CB
Free agency could decimate the Bills' front four and secondary or give it a fresh new look, depending on the point of view. Adding another receiver becomes important, as well, if Gabe Davis finds a new home in March.
Biggest needs: DT, WR, CB, RB, OT
The Chiefs can't stand pat with their current receiving corps, even with Rashee Rice stepping up as a rookie. The impending free agency of star defensive lineman Chris Jones and versatile defensive back L'Jarius Sneed could force the team to find replacements early in the draft.
Biggest needs: RB, WR, CB, Edge, LB
Trading for D'Andre Swift has paid off, but he's playing on the final year of his rookie contract. Using recent first-round picks on defensive tackles has improved the line. Now it's time to add depth at corner, edge rusher and linebacker.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CLEVELAND BROWNS
Browns' record: 11-6 (.536)
Texans' biggest needs: OT, DT, CB, Edge, WR
Head coach DeMeco Ryans will continue to reshape Houston's defense in Year 2. A new right tackle could be protecting quarterback C.J. Stroud in 2024 and more pass-catchers are needed.
See the bottom of this article for analysis of the Browns' needs.
Biggest needs: OT, RB, C, CB, LB
Tony Pollard, Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz are headed for free agency, and all three levels of the team's defense need depth to be one of the top units in the league in 2024.
Biggest needs: CB, OG, Edge, WR, DT
Cornerback play is, without a doubt, the team's top area for improvement next season; finding more difference-makers in the front four would make the secondary's jobs easier. The team's offensive line is one of its greatest strengths, but the unit could lose guards Graham Glasgow, Jonah Jackson and Halapoulivaati Vaitai in free agency.
Biggest needs: OT, IOL, DT, Edge, CB
San Francisco should search for at least two, if not three, new starters on the offensive line for 2024. There could be significant changes on the defensive line, as well, with trade acquisition Chase Young among the impending free agents.
Biggest needs: DT, OG, WR, CB, RB
The Ravens face a tough free agent season with their starting defensive line, offensive guards, top receivers not named Zay Flowers and backup cornerbacks scheduled to hit the market. Injuries continue to ravage their running backs, so they might look to draft one on Day 3 instead of re-signing J.K. Dobbins.
TEAMS WITHOUT A FIRST-ROUND PICK
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE CHICAGO BEARS
Biggest needs: Edge, WR, LB, IOL, CB
Edge rusher leads the way on the Panthers' list, as the team needs depth even if it uses the franchise tag on Brian Burns. DJ Chark might have played well enough this season to get significant offers in free agency, and defensive leader Frankie Luvu should also be well-paid in March. If the team decides to switch Ikem Ekwonu to guard, then a new left tackle will replace the IOL need above.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE HOUSTON TEXANS
Biggest needs: DT, LB, Edge, WR, OT
Even though the Browns' defense has been one of the league's best units, it will be tough to keep the band together because of all the free agents in play. Addressing those needs and adding depth at offensive tackle and receiver will keep the team in the playoff hunt next season.