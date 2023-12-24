Jets owner Woody Johnson confirms HC Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas will return for 2024 season

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson confirmed before Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders that he will retain head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas in 2024.

"My decision is to keep them," Johnson told the New York Post. "I think we've had some very positive moves. The culture of the team is a lot better. The defense is better. The offense needs a few pieces."

The decision confirms NFL Network Ian Rapoport’s Saturday report that Gang Green had given no indication it would make massive changes to its top brass.

With Aaron Rodgers getting injured on the first drive of the season, Johnson feels it best to give the trio a full year together before a decision on the future, citing stability as a critical factor to a 2024 turnaround.

"Just to keep the continuity going with Aaron and the team we've got," Johnson said. "Like I said a year ago, we need a quarterback. We had a quarterback for four plays. Since then we haven't been able to replace him. If we have a good quarterback, it makes everybody's job easier. It makes the line better, the receivers better."