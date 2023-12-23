No indication Jets owner Woody Johnson will move on from HC Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas after season

Rodgers was specific and adamant.

"I believe in Joe Douglas," Rodgers continued. "I think he's put together a lot of great drafts and a great roster. I believe in Robert Saleh. I think he's a fantastic coach. He's about the right stuff. I believe in Nate Hackett. I always have. The offense that he runs is quarterback friendly."

That's as strong as it gets for Saleh, who is finishing his third season as the team's coach, and Douglas, the team's GM since 2019. Saleh told reporters on Wednesday that he appreciated Rodgers words.

With all the hoopla and excitement for the Jets coming into 2023, the season has been a disappointment to be sure. Rodgers went down early, Zach Wilson has been up-and-down, and the Jets have spent another season shuffling QBs in and out of the lineup.

On Sunday against the Washington Commanders, it will be Trevor Siemian with Wilson in the concussion protocol and unable to play.

The season has also featured an endless string of offensive line configurations thanks to injuries.

In short, nothing anyone wanted to transpire at Florham Park, New Jersey.