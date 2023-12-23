NFL+: The Insiders

No indication Jets owner Woody Johnson will move on from HC Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas after season

Published: Dec 23, 2023 at 03:14 PM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

It appears that Aaron Rodgers is going to get his wish. No, not to play again this season -- but regarding who will be coaching him for the 2024 regular season.

Sources say there is no indication that New York Jets owner Woody Johnson will make a change in the team's leadership following the end of the 2023 season, a signal that both head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas will be back next year. Sources say offensive coordinator Nathanial Hackett is also expected to be back next season.

The season was derailed by Rodgers' Achilles tear four snaps into the opener on Sept. 11, but it sounds like a full do-over is coming next season.

Rodgers was activated this past Wednesday to the 53-man roster so that he can continue rehabbing on the field with his teammates. But he won't be playing this season, after all, despite his best efforts to return from the injury ahead of schedule.

On The Pat McAfee Show this week, Rodgers endorsed Saleh, Douglas, and Hackett, hoping they would return next season.

"I believe in the leadership that we have here," Rodgers said on Tuesday. "I believe in our guys. It's not a situation where we have to rebuild. We need to reload a little bit and there'll be some tough decisions. I like the pieces that we have in place."

Rodgers was specific and adamant.

"I believe in Joe Douglas," Rodgers continued. "I think he's put together a lot of great drafts and a great roster. I believe in Robert Saleh. I think he's a fantastic coach. He's about the right stuff. I believe in Nate Hackett. I always have. The offense that he runs is quarterback friendly."

That's as strong as it gets for Saleh, who is finishing his third season as the team's coach, and Douglas, the team's GM since 2019. Saleh told reporters on Wednesday that he appreciated Rodgers words.

With all the hoopla and excitement for the Jets coming into 2023, the season has been a disappointment to be sure. Rodgers went down early, Zach Wilson has been up-and-down, and the Jets have spent another season shuffling QBs in and out of the lineup.

On Sunday against the Washington Commanders, it will be Trevor Siemian with Wilson in the concussion protocol and unable to play.

The season has also featured an endless string of offensive line configurations thanks to injuries.

In short, nothing anyone wanted to transpire at Florham Park, New Jersey.

And now, most of the same principles are expected back for 2024 to try it all again.

