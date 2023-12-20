Jets to activate Aaron Rodgers off IR to allow QB to continue to practice with team

There is little value in a return to game action for Rodgers in 2023. New York's disappointing season cleared an undesirable checkpoint when they were officially eliminated from playoff contention with Sunday's 30-0 loss to Miami.

As the season progressed it became apparent that the Jets were unlikely to find a rhythm and make the playoffs without Rodgers, who'd said in recent weeks he'd be more interested in attempting to return to the field in 2023 if New York was still in the hunt for a postseason berth. Instead of making that a reality, the Jets have since cycled through three quarterbacks -- Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian -- and have as much direction as a rudderless ship with three weeks left in the season.