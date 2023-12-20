Around the NFL

Jets to activate Aaron Rodgers off IR to allow QB to continue to practice with team

Published: Dec 20, 2023 at 12:48 PM
Nick Shook

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that the team is activating Aaron Rodgers off injured reserve even though the veteran QB will not play again this season.

Saleh added that the decision was made in part to allow Rodgers, who tore his Achilles just minutes into the Jets' regular-season opener, to continue to practice with the team.

"It's all part of his rehab," Saleh told reporters on Wednesday. "Just having him on the field is a plus for everybody, for him and his teammates."

Wednesday's news comes roughly 24 hours after Rodgers indicated that he would not play again this season during his Tuesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

There is little value in a return to game action for Rodgers in 2023. New York's disappointing season cleared an undesirable checkpoint when they were officially eliminated from playoff contention with Sunday's 30-0 loss to Miami.

As the season progressed it became apparent that the Jets were unlikely to find a rhythm and make the playoffs without Rodgers, who'd said in recent weeks he'd be more interested in attempting to return to the field in 2023 if New York was still in the hunt for a postseason berth. Instead of making that a reality, the Jets have since cycled through three quarterbacks -- Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian -- and have as much direction as a rudderless ship with three weeks left in the season.

New York (5-9) hosts the Washington Commanders (4-10) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

