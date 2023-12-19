Jets QB Aaron Rodgers concedes he won't play again this season, says 2024 won't be last in NFL 

With the Jets cratering sans their starting quarterback and the offense a mess, heat has begun to ratchet up on general manager Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett in New York.

If Rodgers has his way, there won't be a full reboot at Florham Park.

"I believe in Joe Douglas," Rodgers said on Tuesday. "I think he's put together a lot of great drafts and a great roster. We obviously had a number of difficult injuries this season. I believe in Robert Saleh. He's a fantastic coach. I think he's about the right stuff. What you emphasize, you're going to get, and I think he emphasizes the right things, being about the right stuff, how to be a professional.

"I believe in Nate Hackett. Always have. I think the offense that he runs is quarterback-friendly. Obviously, it was geared to me and my abilities and what I do well, and my ability to get to the line of scrimmage and get us into a good play and to survive bad plays. I think that's as big a role for a quarterback to do as anything. How do we survive a play that maybe nobody is open or somebody is beaten right away or it just doesn't look good pre-snap. That's part of a quarterback's job. It's not just splash plays. It's make the right play when things don't look great."

Rodgers preached patience instead of cleaning house, as some New York fans have called for in recent weeks.

"(The pressure) comes with playing in New York and being a Jet – or a Giant," he said. "It's a great media, very passionate. Our fanbase is incredibly passionate. 13 years without going to the playoffs is tough, so naturally that's the reaction from fans across the league albeit sometimes misguided. I think people want snap decisions."

Snap is what Rodgers' Achilles did on the first drive of the season. Without a stabilizing backup quarterback who could manage the Jets behind a struggling offensive line, the 2023 season floated into darkness as Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian have taken snaps under center for New York.

Gang Green was riding high all offseason, believing they finally had the answer to their playoff prayers. The only positive vibe they experienced was Rodger running out of the tunnel in Week 1 with an American flag. The QB doesn't believe that singular moment will be his only one in New York.

"We're going to have more moments like that," he said on Tuesday. "That won't be the lasting image that you see of me in a Jets jersey. There's going to be a lot more amazing things to come. It's going to be a long offseason, for sure. And Jets fans, it's going to be an extremely long offseason. But the light is darkest before the dawn, and we're going to rise again, and it's going to be exciting."