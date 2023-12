2024 NFL Draft order: Packers go from playoff picture to No. 12 pick after Week 15

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CAROLINA PANTHERS





Panthers' record: 2-12 (.526 strength of schedule)

Panthers' Week 16 opponent: vs. Packers

Bears' biggest needs: IOL, WR, TE, Edge, QB





Landing DJ Moore last offseason was a big win for general manager Ryan Poles, but much of the rest of the 2024 receiving corps remains unsettled, with veterans Darnell Mooney and Equanimeous St. Brown set to hit free agency. Rookie Tyler Scott has flashed this year, but Chicago must but add playmakers via the draft and/or free agency if Justin Fields (or a new passer acquired with this selection) is to succeed.





See the bottom of this article for analysis of the Panthers' needs.