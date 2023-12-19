2024 NFL Draft order: Packers go from playoff picture to No. 12 pick after Week 15

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CAROLINA PANTHERS





Panthers' record: 2-12 (.526 strength of schedule)

Panthers' Week 16 opponent: vs. Packers

Bears' biggest needs: IOL, WR, TE, Edge, QB





Landing DJ Moore last offseason was a big win for general manager Ryan Poles, but much of the rest of the 2024 receiving corps remains unsettled, with veterans Darnell Mooney and ﻿﻿﻿Equanimeous St. Brown﻿﻿﻿ set to hit free agency. Rookie Tyler Scott has flashed this year, but Chicago must but add playmakers via the draft and/or free agency if ﻿﻿﻿Justin Fields﻿﻿﻿ (or a new passer acquired with this selection) is to succeed.





