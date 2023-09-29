Bills DB Damar Hamlin expected to be active Sunday for first time since suffering cardiac arrest

With starting safety ﻿Jordan Poyer﻿ ruled out due to a knee injury, an opportunity for Hamlin on the team's 53-man game day roster has opened up.

While Sunday will mark Hamlin's official playing return, he played in all three of the Bills' preseason games. He was inactive for Buffalo's first three games, thanks in large part due the Bills' ownership of one of the deepest and most talented secondaries in the league.

In the preseason, Hamlin tallied 73 defensive snaps and 19 special teams plays.

In Week 17 of last season, Hamlin collided with Bengals wide receiver ﻿Tee Higgins﻿ on a play. The collision resulted in him suffering commotio cordis, which led to his cardiac arrest.

CPR was subsequently performed on Hamlin as he lay on the field. He was transported by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati. Hamlin, who was in critical condition, remained at the university hospital for roughly a week. Eventually, Hamlin was transported to Buffalo, undergoing more treatment before he was discharged on Jan. 11.

Not long after, Hamlin began his comeback. He was cleared to take part in football activities in April, participated in team drills in June and was a full participant in August’s training camp prior to his preseason debut.