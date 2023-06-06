Bills safety Damar Hamlin participates in team drills for first time this offseason

Published: Jun 06, 2023 at 02:39 PM
logo_author_2020_logo_AP_png
Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- With a helmet on, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin took part in team drills on Tuesday for the first time this spring and some six months since having a near-death experience during a game.

Hamlin appeared upbeat by happily waving to the cameras pointed at him during pre-practice stretching drills. Soon after, he served as a punt protector in several special team periods.

Hamlin had previously been limited to taking part in individual drills and the stretching portions of practice over the previous two weeks of the team's voluntary sessions. The 25-year-old has made it his objective to resume his football career after going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2.

The frightening collapse led to the game being eventually not resumed by the NFL. Hamlin spent 10 days recovering as he was monitored in hospitals in Cincinnati and Buffalo. The third-year player was fully cleared to resume playing in April, and has spent much of the past two months working out at the team's facility.

Copyright by The 2023 Associated Press

Related Content

news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) expected to be ready for start of training camp

Rest easy, Raider Nation: Jimmy Garoppolo is going to be just fine. Garoppolo, who underwent foot surgery this offseason, will be ready for the start of training camp, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

Dan Campbell: Jared Goff 'a better quarterback' with Lions than he was with Rams

Lions coach Dan Campbell thinks Jared Goff's 2022 success came as a result of Campbell's staff asking him to handle more than he did with the Rams, with whom he spent his first five NFL seasons.

news

Commanders DE Chase Young (knee) feels 'night and day' difference, not focused on lack of fifth-year option

Commanders DE Chase Young spoke to the media on Tuesday for the first time since Washington declined to exercise his fifth-year option earlier this offseason.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, June 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More