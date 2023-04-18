Bills GM Brandon Beane says Damar Hamlin is cleared to resume football activities

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make an amazing comeback.
General manager Brandon Beane told reporters on Tuesday that Hamlin has been cleared to resume football activities.
"Damar saw his last specialist on Friday," Beane said. "Long and short of it, when he left Cincinnati, came here to Buffalo General, he saw a couple of specialists here in Buffalo, and then since then, he's seen three additional specialists, most recently on Friday. They're all in agreement. It's not 2-to-1 or 3-to-1 or anything like that. They're all in lockstep of what this was and that he is cleared (to) resume full activities just like anyone else who was coming back from an injury or whatever.
"So he's fully cleared. He's here, and he is of the mindset, he's in a great headspace to come back and make his return."
Hamlin joined his teammates for Phase One of the offseason program this week.
"He is working out, yes," Beane said.
The 25-year-old collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals after a collision with receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin received CPR on the field and was rushed by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was in critical condition. He spent nearly a week there before being flown to Buffalo for further treatment. Hamlin was discharged from a Buffalo hospital on Jan. 11.
The Alan Page Community Award winner was asked by President Joe Biden last month if he thought he'd play again. Hamlin responded, "I think so ... God willing."
Tuesday's extraordinary news is a great step in making that a reality.
"We're super excited for Damar," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said. "He's moving forward one step at a time here. He's been cleared from a physical standpoint. We'll provide all the mental help we can from a mind, body and spirit standpoint. Just happy for him that he's been able to check some of those boxes to this point, and we're moving forward, but taking it one day at a time."