Bills GM Brandon Beane says Damar Hamlin is cleared to resume football activities

"Damar saw his last specialist on Friday," Beane said. "Long and short of it, when he left Cincinnati, came here to Buffalo General, he saw a couple of specialists here in Buffalo, and then since then, he's seen three additional specialists, most recently on Friday. They're all in agreement. It's not 2-to-1 or 3-to-1 or anything like that. They're all in lockstep of what this was and that he is cleared (to) resume full activities just like anyone else who was coming back from an injury or whatever.