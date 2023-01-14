Damar Hamlin visits Bills facility for first time since being discharged from hospital

Hamlin's presence on Saturday is the latest positive development for the 24 year old this week.

On Monday, Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he had been under care since the events of Jan. 2, and was transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center that same day. Hamlin was then discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

Dr. William Knight, a UC health physician, told reporters on Monday that Hamlin has been able to walk and tolerate a "regular diet," and has been undergoing physical and occupational therapy as he continues to progress in his recovery. Doctors also said Monday that Hamlin did not suffer "any cervical spine injury" and that he currently is able to walk with "a normal gait" as a product of how he remains "neurologically intact."

Bills head coach Sean McDermott on Wednesday extended an invite for Hamlin to return to the Bills facility once he was ready. Hamlin, who's continuing his rehabilitation at home, made that request a reality just three days later.

Hamlin was able to watch the Bills' game last Sunday against the New England Patriots, an emotional 35-23 victory that included a 96-yard kickoff return touchdown from Bills running back Nyheim Hines on the game's opening play. Hamlin FaceTimed with the team following the win before being presented with the game ball.