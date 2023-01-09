Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from Cincinnati hospital, returns to Buffalo

"He did watch the game on Sunday," Pritts said. "He was beyond excited and feels very supported by the outpouring of love from across the league, and especially from the Buffalo area. We've learned this week that the Bills Mafia is a very real thing, and we all feel the love from you all in Western New York. He watched the game yesterday. When the opening kickoff was run back, he jumped up and down, got out of his chair, set I think every alarm off in the ICU in the process, but he was fine. It was just an appropriate reaction to an exciting play. He very much enjoyed it and enjoys the support from everyone."