Bills safety Damar Hamlin plans on 'making a comeback' to NFL, details cause of cardiac arrest

Hamlin received CPR on the field after he collapsed following a collision with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin was rushed by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was in critical condition. He spent nearly a week in the Cincinnati hospital before being flown to Buffalo for further treatment. He was released on Jan. 11.

The safety announced on Tuesday that he suffered commotio cordis, a rare cause of cardiac arrest started by a blow to the chest in a precise spot at the wrong time in the heartbeat, according to the American Heart Association.

"The diagnosis of pretty much what happened to me was basically commotio cordis," Hamlin said. "It's a direct blow at a specific point in your heartbeat that causes cardiac arrest, and five-to-seven seconds later, you fall out. That's pretty much what everyone's seen Jan. 2 of this year. Commotio cordis is the leading cause of death in youth athletes across all sports. So that's something that I personally will be taking a step in to make a change. Also, with that being said, all of the awareness around CPR and access to AEDs have been lowering that number as well."

Through his foundation, Hamlin is helping bring awareness to CPR training and efforts to provide AEDs (automated external defibrillators) to youth sports, which can help save lives. The NFL also announced last month that it is partnering launch a campaign to help prevent fatal cardiac arrests among high school students.

Hamlin told reporters on Tuesday that he views his NFL comeback as another way he can help motivate himself and others to overcome their circumstances.

"My heart is still in it. My heart is still in the game," he said. "I love the game. It's something I want to prove to myself -- not nobody else. I just want to show people that fear is a choice. You can keep going in something without having the answers and without knowing what's at the end of the tunnel. Or you might feel anxious, you might feel any type of way, but you keep putting that right foot in front of the left one and you keep going. I want to stand for that."

Hamlin said he's thankful for every day since suffering the rare injury and knows he has more to offer.