Around the NFL

Bills safety Damar Hamlin plans on 'making a comeback' to NFL, details cause of cardiac arrest

Published: Apr 18, 2023 at 02:40 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Damar Hamlin is making an NFL comeback.

On the day the Bills announced the safety was cleared for football activity, Hamlin declared his return.

"I'm here to announce that I plan on making a comeback to the NFL," he told reporters Tuesday.

The 25-year-old said he understands it's a process to return from the cardiac arrest he suffered during a game Jan. 2, which put him in critical condition for multiple days, but noted that doctors believe returning to football will be positive for his mental health.

"I've been beating statistics my whole life, so I like my chances here," he said of returning to play football.

Related Links

Hamlin received CPR on the field after he collapsed following a collision with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin was rushed by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was in critical condition. He spent nearly a week in the Cincinnati hospital before being flown to Buffalo for further treatment. He was released on Jan. 11.

The safety announced on Tuesday that he suffered commotio cordis, a rare cause of cardiac arrest started by a blow to the chest in a precise spot at the wrong time in the heartbeat, according to the American Heart Association.

"The diagnosis of pretty much what happened to me was basically commotio cordis," Hamlin said. "It's a direct blow at a specific point in your heartbeat that causes cardiac arrest, and five-to-seven seconds later, you fall out. That's pretty much what everyone's seen Jan. 2 of this year. Commotio cordis is the leading cause of death in youth athletes across all sports. So that's something that I personally will be taking a step in to make a change. Also, with that being said, all of the awareness around CPR and access to AEDs have been lowering that number as well."

Through his foundation, Hamlin is helping bring awareness to CPR training and efforts to provide AEDs (automated external defibrillators) to youth sports, which can help save lives. The NFL also announced last month that it is partnering launch a campaign to help prevent fatal cardiac arrests among high school students.

Hamlin told reporters on Tuesday that he views his NFL comeback as another way he can help motivate himself and others to overcome their circumstances.

"My heart is still in it. My heart is still in the game," he said. "I love the game. It's something I want to prove to myself -- not nobody else. I just want to show people that fear is a choice. You can keep going in something without having the answers and without knowing what's at the end of the tunnel. Or you might feel anxious, you might feel any type of way, but you keep putting that right foot in front of the left one and you keep going. I want to stand for that."

Hamlin said he's thankful for every day since suffering the rare injury and knows he has more to offer.

"Not to sound cliché, but the wild moment is every day just being able to wake up and take deep breaths and live a peaceful life," he said. "To have a family, to have people around me that love me and care about me, and for those people to still have me in their lives. You know they almost lost me. I died on national TV in front of the whole world. So, I see it from all perspectives. For them to still have me around, and for me to still have them, it goes both ways. And I lost a bunch of people in my life, and I know a bunch of people who have lost people in their lives, and I know that feeling. So that right there is just the biggest blessing of it all. For me to still have my people, and for my people to still have me."

Related Content

news

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer says club has not made decision on No. 1 overall pick yet

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer insists the club has yet to decide on the No. 1 overall selection. Speaking to the media Tuesday for a pre-draft press conference, Fitterer said the team had clarity on its options but hadn't reached a consensus with their board not yet finalized.

news

Steelers finalizing trade to acquire Rams WR Allen Robinson

Allen Robinson's time in Los Angeles looks to be over after roughly one year. The Pittsburgh Steelers are working to finalize a trade to acquire the veteran wide receiver from the Rams, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday, per sources.

news

OC Bill O'Brien says QB Mac Jones, Patriots offense start 2023 with 'clean slate'

Newly hired Patriots OC Bill O'Brien said Tuesday that everyone will start with a "clean slate" in regards to the quarterback position in New England entering 2023.

news

Bills GM Brandon Beane says Damar Hamlin is cleared to resume football activities

Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been cleared by doctors to resume football activities less than five months after suffering a cardiac arrest, Bills GM Brandon Beane announced on Tuesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, April 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Chris Smith, former NFL defensive lineman, dies at age of 31

Former NFL defensive lineman Chris Smith died Monday at the age of 31, his alma mater, West Rowan High School, said in a tweet. Smith's cause of death is not known.

news

Bengals coach Zac Taylor sees new TE Irv Smith Jr. filling Hayden Hurst role in Cincinnati

The Bengals responded to losing starting tight end Hayden Hurst to the Panthers in free agency by inking Irv Smith Jr. Coach Zac Taylor said Monday he believes Smith can slide right into that pass-catching role Hurst vacated.

news

Rachaad White on being listed RB1 on Buccaneers' depth chart: 'I expect myself to be a stud'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White says he expects to be a "stud" as he was listed at the top of the team's depth chart.

news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid on WRs Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney: 'It's important they continue to grow'

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid says wide receivers Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney need "to keep improving and develop" their relationship with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes updates ankle at start of offseason program: 'I wouldn't say I'm 100 percent'

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes gave an update on the injured ankle he persevered through during Kansas City's Super-Bowl winning campaign in 2022.

news

Brandon Staley unsure if Chargers QB Justin Herbert (shoulder) will be ready for OTAs: It's 'up in the air'

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Monday that Justin Herbert was in attendance for the start of Phase 1 of the offseason program and that he was "progressing well" following surgery Herbert underwent on the labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder in late January.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE