2023 fantasy football flex rankings: Top 150 RB/WR/TE options in Week 4

Pondering some tough flex choices for your fantasy lineup? Adam Rank sorts through the running backs, receivers and tight ends to present his top 150 flex options each week for the 2023 fantasy football season, with some useful nuggets of analysis sprinkled in. The ranking is based on a 1.0 PPR scoring format.
NOTE: In a typical week, this ranking will be posted on Tuesday. Injury designations will be added, adjusted or removed as teams' official injury reports are made available. The following three designations will be reflected:
- (Q) -- Player is listed as questionable on their team's official injury report.
- (D) -- Player is listed as doubtful on their team's official injury report.
- (OUT) -- Player has been ruled out on their team's official injury report.
FLEX RANKINGS: 1-50
|Rank
|Position Rank
|Week 4 Opponent
|1. Christian McCaffrey
|RB1
|vs. Cardinals
|2. Justin Jefferson
|WR1
|at Panthers
|3. Tyreek Hill
|WR2
|at Bills
|4. Ja'Marr Chase
|WR3
|at Titans
|5. Davante Adams
|WR4
|at Chargers
|6. Keenan Allen
|WR5
|vs. Raiders
|7. Tony Pollard
|RB2
|vs. Patriots
|8. CeeDee Lamb
|WR6
|vs. Patriots
|9. Stefon Diggs
|WR7
|vs. Dolphins
|10. A.J. Brown
|WR8
|vs. Commanders
|11. Travis Kelce
|TE1
|at Jets
|12. Bijan Robinson
|RB3
|vs. Jaguars (London)
|13. Josh Jacobs
|RB4
|at Chargers
|14. Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR9
|at Packers
|15. Chris Olave
|WR10
|vs. Buccaneers
|16. Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB5
|vs. Falcons (London)
|17. Calvin Ridley
|WR11
|vs. Falcons (London)
|18. Puka Nacua
|WR12
|at Colts
|19. Saquon Barkley
|RB6
|vs. Seahawks
|20. Derrick Henry
|RB7
|vs. Bengals
|21. DeVonta Smith
|WR13
|vs. Commanders
|22. Deebo Samuel
|WR14
|vs. Cardinals
|23. Austin Ekeler
|RB8
|vs. Raiders
|24. Kyren Williams
|RB9
|at Colts
|25. DK Metcalf
|WR15
|at Giants
|26. Mike Evans
|WR16
|at Saints
|27. Raheem Mostert
|RB10
|at Bills
|28. Tyler Lockett
|WR17
|at Giants
|29. Amari Cooper
|WR18
|vs. Ravens
|30. Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR19
|vs. Rams
|31. Brandon Aiyuk
|WR20
|vs. Cardinals
|32. Mark Andrews
|TE2
|at Browns
|33. Chris Godwin
|WR21
|at Saints
|34. T.J. Hockenson
|TE3
|at Panthers
|35. Aaron Jones
|RB11
|vs. Lions
|36. James Cook
|RB12
|vs. Dolphins
|37. Miles Sanders
|RB13
|vs. Vikings
|38. Tee Higgins
|WR22
|at Titans
|39. Alvin Kamara
|RB14
|vs. Buccaneers
|40. Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB15
|at Packers
|41. Joe Mixon
|RB16
|at Titans
|42. Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB17
|at Cowboys
|43. George Pickens
|WR23
|at Texans
|44. Nico Collins
|WR24
|vs. Steelers
|45. Kenneth Walker III
|RB18
|at Giants
|46. Cam Akers
|RB19
|at Panthers
|47. D'Andre Swift
|RB20
|vs. Commanders
|48. Jaylen Waddle
|WR25
|at Bills
|49. Zay Flowers
|WR26
|at Browns
|50. Christian Kirk
|WR27
|vs. Falcons (London)
- Christian McCaffrey has scored a touchdown in 12 consecutive games. He's torched the Cardinals in the past, and Arizona allowed 27.2 fantasy points to Saquon Barkley in Week 2.
- Tyreek Hill has scored at least 30 fantasy points in two of three games this season. He posted 9+ receptions for 150+ receiving yards in each of those two games. He faces the Bills' defense this week. I don't care that it's a tougher matchup. You shouldn't either. The Bills have looked good defensively -- against the Jets (Zach Wilson), the Raiders (Jimmy G.) and the Commanders (Sam Howell). Davante Adams had 84 yards and a TD against Buffalo in Week 2.
- It seems like Ja’Marr Chase is back after a slow start. Joe Burrow targeted him 15 times in the Monday night win over the Rams, though the Bengals' one touchdown went to Joe Mixon. Next up for Cincinnati is Tennessee, which has been tough on running backs (I mean, Jerome Ford ate) but real generous to opposing wide receivers. I expect mega targets for Chase. I'm softening on Mixon.
- Davante Adams has the highest target share in the NFL (39.8 percent). He's fine to start this week, even with Jimmy Garoppolo's uncertain status. Speaking of a similar circumstance, Jameis Winston loves Chris Olave (the QB targeted him 29 times in his three starts last season). Derek Carr's injury shouldn't hurt Olave too much if Winston gets the start.
- Keenan Allen is the first player since 1950 with 13+ receptions and a passing touchdown in one game. It was like he was playing in a super-flex fantasy league without playing in a super-flex fantasy league. That was impressive on Sunday.
- Bijan Robinson struggled a bit against Detroit on Sunday. That's going to happen sometimes. The Falcons throw to their running backs at a 26.7 percent clip. I'm sticking with him.
- Puka Nacua came back to earth just a touch. I mean, that 37-yard reception ended up costing me by .02 fantasy points in one league, but I ain't mad. Nacua and Tutu Atwell are still great options.
- Saquon Barkley could return from his high ankle sprain against Seattle on Monday night. He leads the Giants with 4.5 receptions per game, and the Seahawks have allowed the fourth-most targets to running backs this season.
- Derrick Henry was held to two fantasy points last week. TWO. Give credit to the Browns' defense. It's pretty good. But the Titans have just three scrimmage touchdowns this season. I'm starting to panic a bit.
- Raheem Mostert had a career-high 45.2 fantasy points last week. He's an every-week starter for me at this point. Yes, he has a tough matchup against the Bills on Sunday, but Dolphins players must be started. Well, maybe not De’Von Achane. You need to roster him. That's for sure. But he's probably not going to have four touchdowns again this week.
- Rhamondre Stevenson (my RB17) is not somebody I'm overly concerned with. He's posted at least 14 points in two of his three games this year. He also ran 19 routes against the Jets in Week 3, while Ezekiel Elliott (RB50) ran just six. I know the Patriots' upcoming matchup with the Cowboys is an Elliott REVENGE GAME, but I'm sticking with Stevenson.
- Kenneth Walker III has four rushing touchdowns in the last two games. The Giants, his Week 4 opponent, have allowed six rushing touchdowns this season, tied for third most in the league. That bodes well for Walker, but watch out for rookie Zach Charbonnet, who is getting more and more snaps each week.
- Keep an eye on the status of Packers WR Christian Watson. He has missed the first three games of the season due to a hamstring injury and is not ranked here, but he said on Tuesday that he plans to play this week.
FLEX RANKINGS: 51-100
|Player
|Position Rank
|Week 4 Opponent
|51. Rachaad White
|RB21
|at Saints
|52. Garrett Wilson
|WR28
|vs. Chiefs
|53. Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB22
|at Eagles
|54. George Kittle
|TE4
|vs. Cardinals
|55. Terry McLaurin
|WR29
|at Eagles
|56. Alexander Mattison
|RB23
|at Panthers
|57. Drake London
|WR30
|vs. Jaguars (London)
|58. James Conner
|RB24
|at 49ers
|59. Jerome Ford
|RB25
|vs. Ravens
|60. Zack Moss
|RB26
|vs. Rams
|61. DJ Moore
|WR31
|vs. Broncos
|62. Jordan Addison
|WR32
|at Panthers
|63. Adam Thielen
|WR33
|vs. Vikings
|64. Najee Harris
|RB27
|at Texans
|65. DeAndre Hopkins
|WR34
|vs. Bengals
|66. Javonte Williams
|RB28
|at Bears
|67. Jerry Jeudy
|WR35
|at Bears
|68. Josh Palmer
|WR36
|vs. Raiders
|69. Isiah Pacheco
|RB29
|at Jets
|70. Sam LaPorta
|TE5
|at Packers
|71. Michael Thomas
|WR37
|vs. Buccaneers
|72. Tutu Atwell
|WR38
|at Colts
|73. Darren Waller
|TE6
|vs. Seahawks
|74. Zach Charbonnet
|RB30
|at Giants
|75. Breece Hall
|RB31
|vs. Chiefs
|76. Jakobi Meyers
|WR39
|at Chargers
|77. De'Von Achane
|RB32
|at Bills
|78. Dameon Pierce
|RB33
|vs. Steelers
|79. Marquise Brown
|WR40
|at 49ers
|80. Gus Edwards
|RB34
|at Browns
|81. AJ Dillon
|RB35
|vs. Lions
|82. Evan Engram
|TE7
|vs. Falcons (London)
|83. Elijah Moore
|WR41
|vs. Ravens
|84. Gabe Davis
|WR42
|vs. Dolphins
|85. Tank Dell
|WR43
|vs. Steelers
|86. Courtland Sutton
|WR44
|at Bears
|87. Jaylen Warren
|RB36
|at Texans
|88. Josh Reynolds
|WR45
|at Packers
|89. Dallas Goedert
|TE8
|vs. Commanders
|90. Romeo Doubs
|WR46
|vs. Lions
|91. Calvin Austin
|WR47
|at Texans
|92. Jayden Reed
|WR48
|vs. Lions
|93. Rashid Shaheed
|WR49
|vs. Buccaneers
|94. Tyler Allgeier
|RB37
|vs. Jaguars (London)
|95. Jahan Dotson
|WR50
|at Eagles
|96. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR51
|at Giants
|97. Robert Woods
|WR52
|vs. Bengals
|98. Skyy Moore
|WR53
|at Jets
|99. Treylon Burks
|WR54
|vs. Bengals
|100. Kyle Pitts
|TE9
|vs. Jaguars (London)
- James Conner needs to be active every week. The Cardinals' offense is pretty resilient this season. I've loved it. I'm really jealous watching a team do so well despite the low expectations people had for it. I didn't think it was possible. The Cowboys had allowed the fewest yards per game heading into Week 3. Conner finished with 116 total yards and a touchdown against them.
- Adam Thielen is a fun play this week against the Vikings. REVENGE GAME, duh. He's been a great fit in Carolina, logging at least 20 fantasy points in back-to-back games. He's run 127 routes for the Panthers. The next highest total on the team is 92 (Terrace Marshall).
- Joshua Palmer posted the third-most targets for the Chargers on Sunday. He also had at least 13 fantasy points in two of his last three games against the Raiders. Palmer is the obvious replacement for Mike Williams in the wake of Williams' season-ending ACL tear.
- Sam LaPorta had 11 targets, eight receptions, 84 yards and a touchdown for the Lions in Week 3. He's had at least five receptions in each game this season. This, this is the guy.
- We were on the Tank Dell Hype Train last week, and he delivered with 25.5 fantasy points, the second-highest total among rookies in Week 3. Accordingly, he jumped from WR67 to WR43. Houston has been kind of prolific when it comes to passing the football. (Although, yes, Dameon Pierce finally scored a touchdown last week.) We've got to have some trust in the Texans' offense.
- Romeo Doubs has been fantastic, scoring three TDs this season and topping 18 fantasy points in two games so far. And he appears to be one of the guys Jordan Love is looking for in the red zone, tying for the team lead in red-zone targets (five), with Jayden Reed. (I know this is a flex ranking, but since we're on a Packers player, let's indulge in a little QB talk; I'm curious to see if Love can keep the magic going. I'd stream Love this week, but I hate doing that with QBs who play on Thursday. C.J. Stroud is going to be my guy.)
- Kyle Pitts finished 15th among tight ends last week with 8.7 fantasy points. He totaled nine targets, five receptions and 41 yards against the Packers, marking his sixth straight game with fewer than 45 receiving yards. Look, he's going to have some big outings, and you're going to think he's finally broken through. But I'm afraid that what we've been getting out of Pitts so far this season is what we're going to get. He's a high-upside tight end that's probably going to give you about 9 points on any given week. Just be happy with that.
FLEX RANKINGS: 101-150
|Player
|Position Rank
|Week 4 Opponent
|101. Pat Freiermuth
|TE10
|at Texans
|102. David Njoku
|TE11
|vs. Ravens
|103. K.J. Osborn
|WR55
|at Panthers
|104. Kendrick Bourne
|WR56
|at Cowboys
|105. Matt Breida
|RB38
|vs. Seahawks
|106. Hunter Henry
|TE12
|at Cowboys
|107. Khalil Herbert
|RB39
|vs. Broncos
|108. Zach Ertz
|TE13
|at 49ers
|109. Zay Jones
|WR57
|vs. Falcons (London)
|110. Roschon Johnson
|RB40
|vs. Broncos
|111. Tyler Boyd
|WR58
|at Titans
|112. Kendre Miller
|RB41
|vs. Buccaneers
|113. Tyler Higbee
|TE14
|at Colts
|114. Kadarius Toney
|WR59
|at Jets
|115. Brandin Cooks
|WR60
|vs. Patriots
|116. Samaje Perine
|RB42
|at Bears
|117. Craig Reynolds
|RB43
|at Packers
|118. Allen Robinson
|WR61
|at Texans
|119. Rashod Bateman
|WR62
|at Browns
|120. DeVante Parker
|WR63
|at Cowboys
|121. Jake Ferguson
|TE15
|vs. Patriots
|122. Dalton Kincaid
|TE16
|vs. Dolphins
|123. JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR64
|at Cowboys
|124. Jonathan Mingo
|WR65
|vs. Vikings
|125. Cole Kmet
|TE17
|vs. Broncos
|126. Jerick McKinnon
|RB44
|at Jets
|127. Luke Musgrave
|TE18
|vs. Lions
|128. Joshua Kelley
|RB45
|vs. Raiders
|129. Dalvin Cook
|RB46
|vs. Chiefs
|130. Tyjae Spears
|RB47
|vs. Bengals
|131. DJ Chark
|WR66
|vs. Vikings
|132. Darnell Mooney
|WR67
|vs. Broncos
|133. Darius Slayton
|WR68
|vs. Seahawks
|134. Hayden Hurst
|TE19
|vs. Vikings
|135. Donovan Peoples-Jones
|WR69
|vs. Ravens
|136. Josh Downs
|WR70
|vs. Rams
|137. Dalton Schultz
|TE20
|vs. Steelers
|138. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR71
|at Jets
|139. Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB48
|at Jets
|140. Mack Hollins
|WR72
|vs. Jaguars (London)
|141. Gerald Everett
|TE21
|vs. Raiders
|142. Curtis Samuel
|WR73
|at Eagles
|143. Kenneth Gainwell
|RB49
|vs. Commanders
|144. Ezekiel Elliott
|RB50
|at Cowboys
|145. Michael Gallup
|WR74
|vs. Patriots
|146. Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR75
|at Bears
|147. Juwan Johnson
|TE22
|vs. Buccaneers
|148. Rondale Moore
|WR76
|at 49ers
|149. Isaiah Hodgins
|WR77
|vs. Seahawks
|150. Chuba Hubbard
|RB51
|vs. Vikings
- Rondale Moore had 16.2 fantasy points last week. He had 9.9 in the previous two weeks combined. Don't be fooled when you're looking on the wire for Mike Williams replacements.