2023 fantasy football flex rankings: Top 150 RB/WR/TE options in Week 4

Published: Sep 26, 2023 at 03:35 PM
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

Pondering some tough flex choices for your fantasy lineup? Adam Rank sorts through the running backs, receivers and tight ends to present his top 150 flex options each week for the 2023 fantasy football season, with some useful nuggets of analysis sprinkled in. The ranking is based on a 1.0 PPR scoring format.

NOTE: In a typical week, this ranking will be posted on Tuesday. Injury designations will be added, adjusted or removed as teams' official injury reports are made available. The following three designations will be reflected:

  • (Q) -- Player is listed as questionable on their team's official injury report.
  • (D) -- Player is listed as doubtful on their team's official injury report.
  • (OUT) -- Player has been ruled out on their team's official injury report.

Jump to:

FLEX RANKINGS: 1-50

Table inside Article
Rank Position Rank Week 4 Opponent
1. Christian McCaffrey RB1 vs. Cardinals
2. Justin Jefferson WR1 at Panthers
3. Tyreek Hill WR2 at Bills
4. Ja'Marr Chase WR3 at Titans
5. Davante Adams WR4 at Chargers
6. Keenan Allen WR5 vs. Raiders
7. Tony Pollard RB2 vs. Patriots
8. CeeDee Lamb WR6 vs. Patriots
9. Stefon Diggs WR7 vs. Dolphins
10. A.J. Brown WR8 vs. Commanders
11. Travis Kelce TE1 at Jets
12. Bijan Robinson RB3 vs. Jaguars (London)
13. Josh Jacobs RB4 at Chargers
14. Amon-Ra St. Brown WR9 at Packers
15. Chris Olave WR10 vs. Buccaneers
16. Travis Etienne Jr. RB5 vs. Falcons (London)
17. Calvin Ridley WR11 vs. Falcons (London)
18. Puka Nacua WR12 at Colts
19. Saquon Barkley RB6 vs. Seahawks
20. Derrick Henry RB7 vs. Bengals
21. DeVonta Smith WR13 vs. Commanders
22. Deebo Samuel WR14 vs. Cardinals
23. Austin Ekeler RB8 vs. Raiders
24. Kyren Williams RB9 at Colts
25. DK Metcalf WR15 at Giants
26. Mike Evans WR16 at Saints
27. Raheem Mostert RB10 at Bills
28. Tyler Lockett WR17 at Giants
29. Amari Cooper WR18 vs. Ravens
30. Michael Pittman Jr. WR19 vs. Rams
31. Brandon Aiyuk WR20 vs. Cardinals
32. Mark Andrews TE2 at Browns
33. Chris Godwin WR21 at Saints
34. T.J. Hockenson TE3 at Panthers
35. Aaron Jones RB11 vs. Lions
36. James Cook RB12 vs. Dolphins
37. Miles Sanders RB13 vs. Vikings
38. Tee Higgins WR22 at Titans
39. Alvin Kamara RB14 vs. Buccaneers
40. Jahmyr Gibbs RB15 at Packers
41. Joe Mixon RB16 at Titans
42. Rhamondre Stevenson RB17 at Cowboys
43. George Pickens WR23 at Texans
44. Nico Collins WR24 vs. Steelers
45. Kenneth Walker III RB18 at Giants
46. Cam Akers RB19 at Panthers
47. D'Andre Swift RB20 vs. Commanders
48. Jaylen Waddle WR25 at Bills
49. Zay Flowers WR26 at Browns
50. Christian Kirk WR27 vs. Falcons (London)
  • Christian McCaffrey has scored a touchdown in 12 consecutive games. He's torched the Cardinals in the past, and Arizona allowed 27.2 fantasy points to Saquon Barkley in Week 2.
  • Tyreek Hill has scored at least 30 fantasy points in two of three games this season. He posted 9+ receptions for 150+ receiving yards in each of those two games. He faces the Bills' defense this week. I don't care that it's a tougher matchup. You shouldn't either. The Bills have looked good defensively -- against the Jets (Zach Wilson), the Raiders (Jimmy G.) and the Commanders (Sam Howell). Davante Adams had 84 yards and a TD against Buffalo in Week 2.
  • It seems like Ja’Marr Chase is back after a slow start. Joe Burrow targeted him 15 times in the Monday night win over the Rams, though the Bengals' one touchdown went to Joe Mixon. Next up for Cincinnati is Tennessee, which has been tough on running backs (I mean, Jerome Ford ate) but real generous to opposing wide receivers. I expect mega targets for Chase. I'm softening on Mixon.
  • Davante Adams has the highest target share in the NFL (39.8 percent). He's fine to start this week, even with Jimmy Garoppolo's uncertain status. Speaking of a similar circumstance, Jameis Winston loves Chris Olave (the QB targeted him 29 times in his three starts last season). Derek Carr's injury shouldn't hurt Olave too much if Winston gets the start. 
  • Keenan Allen is the first player since 1950 with 13+ receptions and a passing touchdown in one game. It was like he was playing in a super-flex fantasy league without playing in a super-flex fantasy league. That was impressive on Sunday.
  • Bijan Robinson struggled a bit against Detroit on Sunday. That's going to happen sometimes. The Falcons throw to their running backs at a 26.7 percent clip. I'm sticking with him.
  • Puka Nacua came back to earth just a touch. I mean, that 37-yard reception ended up costing me by .02 fantasy points in one league, but I ain't mad. Nacua and Tutu Atwell are still great options.
  • Saquon Barkley could return from his high ankle sprain against Seattle on Monday night. He leads the Giants with 4.5 receptions per game, and the Seahawks have allowed the fourth-most targets to running backs this season.
  • Derrick Henry was held to two fantasy points last week. TWO. Give credit to the Browns' defense. It's pretty good. But the Titans have just three scrimmage touchdowns this season. I'm starting to panic a bit. 
  • Raheem Mostert had a career-high 45.2 fantasy points last week. He's an every-week starter for me at this point. Yes, he has a tough matchup against the Bills on Sunday, but Dolphins players must be started. Well, maybe not De’Von Achane. You need to roster him. That's for sure. But he's probably not going to have four touchdowns again this week.
  • Rhamondre Stevenson (my RB17) is not somebody I'm overly concerned with. He's posted at least 14 points in two of his three games this year. He also ran 19 routes against the Jets in Week 3, while Ezekiel Elliott (RB50) ran just six. I know the Patriots' upcoming matchup with the Cowboys is an Elliott REVENGE GAME, but I'm sticking with Stevenson.
  • Kenneth Walker III has four rushing touchdowns in the last two games. The Giants, his Week 4 opponent, have allowed six rushing touchdowns this season, tied for third most in the league. That bodes well for Walker, but watch out for rookie Zach Charbonnet, who is getting more and more snaps each week.
  • Keep an eye on the status of Packers WR Christian Watson. He has missed the first three games of the season due to a hamstring injury and is not ranked here, but he said on Tuesday that he plans to play this week.

FLEX RANKINGS: 51-100

Table inside Article
Player Position Rank Week 4 Opponent
51. Rachaad White RB21 at Saints
52. Garrett Wilson WR28 vs. Chiefs
53. Brian Robinson Jr. RB22 at Eagles
54. George Kittle TE4 vs. Cardinals
55. Terry McLaurin WR29 at Eagles
56. Alexander Mattison RB23 at Panthers
57. Drake London WR30 vs. Jaguars (London)
58. James Conner RB24 at 49ers
59. Jerome Ford RB25 vs. Ravens
60. Zack Moss RB26 vs. Rams
61. DJ Moore WR31 vs. Broncos
62. Jordan Addison WR32 at Panthers
63. Adam Thielen WR33 vs. Vikings
64. Najee Harris RB27 at Texans
65. DeAndre Hopkins WR34 vs. Bengals
66. Javonte Williams RB28 at Bears
67. Jerry Jeudy WR35 at Bears
68. Josh Palmer WR36 vs. Raiders
69. Isiah Pacheco RB29 at Jets
70. Sam LaPorta TE5 at Packers
71. Michael Thomas WR37 vs. Buccaneers
72. Tutu Atwell WR38 at Colts
73. Darren Waller TE6 vs. Seahawks
74. Zach Charbonnet RB30 at Giants
75. Breece Hall RB31 vs. Chiefs
76. Jakobi Meyers WR39 at Chargers
77. De'Von Achane RB32 at Bills
78. Dameon Pierce RB33 vs. Steelers
79. Marquise Brown WR40 at 49ers
80. Gus Edwards RB34 at Browns
81. AJ Dillon RB35 vs. Lions
82. Evan Engram TE7 vs. Falcons (London)
83. Elijah Moore WR41 vs. Ravens
84. Gabe Davis WR42 vs. Dolphins
85. Tank Dell WR43 vs. Steelers
86. Courtland Sutton WR44 at Bears
87. Jaylen Warren RB36 at Texans
88. Josh Reynolds WR45 at Packers
89. Dallas Goedert TE8 vs. Commanders
90. Romeo Doubs WR46 vs. Lions
91. Calvin Austin WR47 at Texans
92. Jayden Reed WR48 vs. Lions
93. Rashid Shaheed WR49 vs. Buccaneers
94. Tyler Allgeier RB37 vs. Jaguars (London)
95. Jahan Dotson WR50 at Eagles
96. Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR51 at Giants
97. Robert Woods WR52 vs. Bengals
98. Skyy Moore WR53 at Jets
99. Treylon Burks WR54 vs. Bengals
100. Kyle Pitts TE9 vs. Jaguars (London)
  • James Conner needs to be active every week. The Cardinals' offense is pretty resilient this season. I've loved it. I'm really jealous watching a team do so well despite the low expectations people had for it. I didn't think it was possible. The Cowboys had allowed the fewest yards per game heading into Week 3. Conner finished with 116 total yards and a touchdown against them.
  • Adam Thielen is a fun play this week against the Vikings. REVENGE GAME, duh. He's been a great fit in Carolina, logging at least 20 fantasy points in back-to-back games. He's run 127 routes for the Panthers. The next highest total on the team is 92 (Terrace Marshall).
  • Joshua Palmer posted the third-most targets for the Chargers on Sunday. He also had at least 13 fantasy points in two of his last three games against the Raiders. Palmer is the obvious replacement for Mike Williams in the wake of Williams' season-ending ACL tear.
  • Sam LaPorta had 11 targets, eight receptions, 84 yards and a touchdown for the Lions in Week 3. He's had at least five receptions in each game this season. This, this is the guy.
  • We were on the Tank Dell Hype Train last week, and he delivered with 25.5 fantasy points, the second-highest total among rookies in Week 3. Accordingly, he jumped from WR67 to WR43. Houston has been kind of prolific when it comes to passing the football. (Although, yes, Dameon Pierce finally scored a touchdown last week.) We've got to have some trust in the Texans' offense.
  • Romeo Doubs has been fantastic, scoring three TDs this season and topping 18 fantasy points in two games so far. And he appears to be one of the guys Jordan Love is looking for in the red zone, tying for the team lead in red-zone targets (five), with Jayden Reed. (I know this is a flex ranking, but since we're on a Packers player, let's indulge in a little QB talk; I'm curious to see if Love can keep the magic going. I'd stream Love this week, but I hate doing that with QBs who play on Thursday. C.J. Stroud is going to be my guy.)
  • Kyle Pitts finished 15th among tight ends last week with 8.7 fantasy points. He totaled nine targets, five receptions and 41 yards against the Packers, marking his sixth straight game with fewer than 45 receiving yards. Look, he's going to have some big outings, and you're going to think he's finally broken through. But I'm afraid that what we've been getting out of Pitts so far this season is what we're going to get. He's a high-upside tight end that's probably going to give you about 9 points on any given week. Just be happy with that.

FLEX RANKINGS: 101-150

Table inside Article
Player Position Rank Week 4 Opponent
101. Pat Freiermuth TE10 at Texans
102. David Njoku TE11 vs. Ravens
103. K.J. Osborn WR55 at Panthers
104. Kendrick Bourne WR56 at Cowboys
105. Matt Breida RB38 vs. Seahawks
106. Hunter Henry TE12 at Cowboys
107. Khalil Herbert RB39 vs. Broncos
108. Zach Ertz TE13 at 49ers
109. Zay Jones WR57 vs. Falcons (London)
110. Roschon Johnson RB40 vs. Broncos
111. Tyler Boyd WR58 at Titans
112. Kendre Miller RB41 vs. Buccaneers
113. Tyler Higbee TE14 at Colts
114. Kadarius Toney WR59 at Jets
115. Brandin Cooks WR60 vs. Patriots
116. Samaje Perine RB42 at Bears
117. Craig Reynolds RB43 at Packers
118. Allen Robinson WR61 at Texans
119. Rashod Bateman WR62 at Browns
120. DeVante Parker WR63 at Cowboys
121. Jake Ferguson TE15 vs. Patriots
122. Dalton Kincaid TE16 vs. Dolphins
123. JuJu Smith-Schuster WR64 at Cowboys
124. Jonathan Mingo WR65 vs. Vikings
125. Cole Kmet TE17 vs. Broncos
126. Jerick McKinnon RB44 at Jets
127. Luke Musgrave TE18 vs. Lions
128. Joshua Kelley RB45 vs. Raiders
129. Dalvin Cook RB46 vs. Chiefs
130. Tyjae Spears RB47 vs. Bengals
131. DJ Chark WR66 vs. Vikings
132. Darnell Mooney WR67 vs. Broncos
133. Darius Slayton WR68 vs. Seahawks
134. Hayden Hurst TE19 vs. Vikings
135. Donovan Peoples-Jones WR69 vs. Ravens
136. Josh Downs WR70 vs. Rams
137. Dalton Schultz TE20 vs. Steelers
138. Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR71 at Jets
139. Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB48 at Jets
140. Mack Hollins WR72 vs. Jaguars (London)
141. Gerald Everett TE21 vs. Raiders
142. Curtis Samuel WR73 at Eagles
143. Kenneth Gainwell RB49 vs. Commanders
144. Ezekiel Elliott RB50 at Cowboys
145. Michael Gallup WR74 vs. Patriots
146. Marvin Mims Jr. WR75 at Bears
147. Juwan Johnson TE22 vs. Buccaneers
148. Rondale Moore WR76 at 49ers
149. Isaiah Hodgins WR77 vs. Seahawks
150. Chuba Hubbard RB51 vs. Vikings
  • Rondale Moore had 16.2 fantasy points last week. He had 9.9 in the previous two weeks combined. Don't be fooled when you're looking on the wire for Mike Williams replacements.

