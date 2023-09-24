Around the NFL

Giants RB Saquon Barkley has chance to return next Monday vs. Seahawks despite high ankle sprain

Published: Sep 24, 2023 at 11:13 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Will ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ be back for the New York Giants' Week 4 game against the Seattle Seahawks?

Despite suffering what he told Prime Video was a high ankle sprain in New York's Week 2 win, Barkley has a chance to return to the field Monday night, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL GameDay Morning.

"He's got a little extra time to get on the field against the Seahawks," Rapoport explained, "and there is at least a shot he's able to do it."

An ankle sprain of the nature Barkley reportedly suffered typically keeps players out multiple weeks. But the Giants RB, who was ruled out on a short week ahead of New York's Week 3 loss to San Francisco, is angling for a speedy return.

The Giants would surely welcome his presence in the backfield. Big Blue's backs failed to fill his shoes against the all-league 49ers defense on Thursday night. Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell tallied just 22 yards on eight carries versus San Francisco, with Giants quarterbacks adding seven yards on three totes. The Giants' 11 carries sans Saquon were their fewest in a game since Week 10, 1989 (10); their 29 rushing yards were their fewest since Week 1, 2020, a game in which Barkley totaled an anemic six yards on 15 carries.

Through two games, before his injury, Barkley had been a solid producer, racking up 114 rushing yards on 29 carries and 41 receiving yards on six catches. Barkley added two touchdowns in the second half of the Giants' thrilling comeback win over the Cardinals.

With the Seahawks up next on Oct. 2, Barkley will have had 15 days in between games to rest and recover before taking the field. Even with a high ankle sprain, Barkley's chances of being ruled out early this week are low.

