NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 26

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
VISITS
- OLB Kyle Van Noy is visiting the Ravens today, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per a source. Garafolo adds that the chances of him signing are pretty high considering Baltimore's injuries and it being Van Noy's second visit in Baltimore.
INJURIES
- RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) remains day to day as the Giants prepare to face the Seahawks at home on Monday night. Barkley missed last Thursday's game due to an ankle sprain.
- LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) is making progress after missing last week's game, per Daboll.
- LG Ben Bredeson is out of the concussion protocol, per Daboll.
OTHER NEWS
- QB Mac Jones isn't expected to be suspended for allegedly hitting Jets CB Sauce Gardner in the groin during last Sunday's game, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. Jones said Monday that nothing was intentional. The NFL reviews all plays and it's possible that Jones could be fined, Pelissero added.