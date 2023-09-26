News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 26

Published: Sep 26, 2023 at 12:08 PM Updated: Sep 25, 2023 at 04:46 PM
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2023 · 2-1-0

VISITS

  • OLB Kyle Van Noy is visiting the Ravens today, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per a source. Garafolo adds that the chances of him signing are pretty high considering Baltimore's injuries and it being Van Noy's second visit in Baltimore. 
New York Giants
New York Giants
2023 · 1-2-0

INJURIES

  • RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) remains day to day as the Giants prepare to face the Seahawks at home on Monday night. Barkley missed last Thursday's game due to an ankle sprain. 
  • LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) is making progress after missing last week's game, per Daboll.
  • LG Ben Bredeson is out of the concussion protocol, per Daboll.
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2023 · 1-2-0

OTHER NEWS

  • QB Mac Jones isn't expected to be suspended for allegedly hitting Jets CB Sauce Gardner in the groin during last Sunday's game, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. Jones said Monday that nothing was intentional. The NFL reviews all plays and it's possible that Jones could be fined, Pelissero added.

