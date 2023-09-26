Jets signing veteran QB Trevor Siemian to practice squad

Siemian previously played for the Jets in 2019 under then-head coach Adam Gase. The QB made one start for Gang Green that season when Sam Darnold infamously contracted mononucleosis. Siemian completed 3-of-6 passing for three yards that night before leaving with an ankle injury that would ultimately end his season.

Since then, Siemian has bounced around with stints on the Tennessee Titans practice squad in 2020 and made four starts for the New Orleans Saints in 2021. The veteran spent 2022 as the Chicago Bears' backup. He started one game last season, coincidently against New York, in which he completed 14 of 25 passes for 179 yards, a TD, an INT, and took two sacks in a 31-10 loss to the Mike White-led Jets.

Siemian's OC in Chicago, Luke Getsy, spent three seasons on the Green Bay Packers staff with Jets current offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, so there could be some overlapping familiarity with the offenses.

Siemian spent the offseason in Cincinnati battling Jake Browning for the backup gig behind Joe Burrow, which he eventually lost.