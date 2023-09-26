Jets signing veteran QB Trevor Siemian to practice squad

The New York Jets have added another quarterback to the equation.
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that Gang Green is signing veteran Trevor Siemian to the practice squad, pending a physical, per a source informed of the plan.
The 31-year-old quarterback has started 30 games in eight seasons since being drafted by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round in 2015. The majority of those starts (24) came in Denver in 2016 and 2017.
Siemian previously played for the Jets in 2019 under then-head coach Adam Gase. The QB made one start for Gang Green that season when Sam Darnold infamously contracted mononucleosis. Siemian completed 3-of-6 passing for three yards that night before leaving with an ankle injury that would ultimately end his season.
Since then, Siemian has bounced around with stints on the Tennessee Titans practice squad in 2020 and made four starts for the New Orleans Saints in 2021. The veteran spent 2022 as the Chicago Bears' backup. He started one game last season, coincidently against New York, in which he completed 14 of 25 passes for 179 yards, a TD, an INT, and took two sacks in a 31-10 loss to the Mike White-led Jets.
Siemian's OC in Chicago, Luke Getsy, spent three seasons on the Green Bay Packers staff with Jets current offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, so there could be some overlapping familiarity with the offenses.
Siemian spent the offseason in Cincinnati battling Jake Browning for the backup gig behind Joe Burrow, which he eventually lost.
In the aftermath of Aaron Rodgers' season-ending Achilles injury, Zach Wilson has struggled immensely to move the ball as Gang Green has dropped to 1-2. With Tim Boyle the current backup, Jets fans have been clamoring for the club to make a move at QB, despite Robert Saleh firmly standing behind Wilson. The addition of Siemian will likely do nothing to quell the frustration from Jets fans, but it's a reminder that, at this stage, the options under center are very limited.