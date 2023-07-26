Around the NFL

Bills HC Sean McDermott: S Damar Hamlin 'full go' at training camp

Published: Jul 26, 2023 at 09:49 AM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott delivered some good news on Wednesday: Safety Damar Hamlin has been fully cleared for practice.

"With Damar's situation, like I mentioned in the spring, he has our full support, and always will, and then we'll continue to take it one day at a time, and we'll go at his cadence," McDermott told reporters. "At this point, he's full-go and we'll take it one day at a time, so I think that's the best approach."

Related Links

It has been a life-changing year for Hamlin ever since he suffered a cardiac arrest during a game on Jan. 2 in Cincinnati, and he'll soon be making his first full-contact return to the football field. Hamlin, who was cleared for football activities back in April, previously participated in OTAs back in June.

Hamlin's summer had been spent getting ready for this moment. However, he also made several celebrity appearances, having been honored along with the Bills’ training staff at the ESPYs, throwing out the first pitch at a Yankees game and launching a CPR Tour in Buffalo.

Hamlin required emergency CPR after colliding with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the Week 16 game last season. Hamlin spent nearly a week in the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was in critical condition, prior to being flown back to Buffalo for further treatment. He was released from care on Jan. 11.

The 25-year old safety started 13 games for the Bills last season, making 91 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two passes defended and one forced fumble.

Related Content

news

Bears TE Cole Kmet agrees to four-year, $50 million contract extension

The Bears agreed to terms with tight Cole Kmet on a four-year, $50 million extension with $32 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, July 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Giants sign LT Andrew Thomas to five-year, $117.5 million contract extension

The Giants continue to toss around money to crucial building blocks. Big Blue and left tackle Andrew Thomas agreed to a five-year, $117.5 million extension, per NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

news

Jason Licht, Buccaneers 'hyper-focused' on QB competition between Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask

For the first time in Jason Licht's tenure as Buccaneers GM, the club will conduct a true QB battle. Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask are set to duel for the starting gig, which Licht noted Tuesday is the focal point of training camp.

news

Colts GM Chris Ballard on Jonathan Taylor contract: RB 'market is what the market is'

While Colts running back Jonathan Taylor sits out to start camp, his contract situation remains under scrutiny. The former NFL leading rusher has been one of the vocal players decrying the diminishing running back market.

news

Tytus Howard, Texans agree on three-year, $56 million contract extension

The Texans and right tackle Tytus Howard agree on a three-year, $56 million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 90-81: Tua Tagovailoa among first three Dolphins on list

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa from Nos. 90-81?

news

Justin Herbert, Chargers agree to five-year, $262.5 million extension

Chargers QB Justin Herbert has signed a five-year, $262.5 million extension, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Ron Rivera excited to focus on football following Commanders sale, but has 'a lot to prove'

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera feels as relieved as he is energized by the start of a new era in the nation's capital following the sale of the Washington franchise.

news

Ex-Cowboys kicker Brett Maher signs with Broncos

Brett Maher's historic playoff meltdown wasn't enough to prevent him from getting a new job opportunity. The former cowboys kicker signed with the Broncos on Tuesday, per the league wire.

news

Cowboys agree to terms with CB Trevon Diggs on five-year, $97 million contract extension

The Cowboys have agreed to terms with cornerback Trevon Diggs on a five-year, $97 million extension that could become worth up to $104 million with incentives, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More