Bills HC Sean McDermott: S Damar Hamlin 'full go' at training camp

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott delivered some good news on Wednesday: Safety Damar Hamlin has been fully cleared for practice.
"With Damar's situation, like I mentioned in the spring, he has our full support, and always will, and then we'll continue to take it one day at a time, and we'll go at his cadence," McDermott told reporters. "At this point, he's full-go and we'll take it one day at a time, so I think that's the best approach."
It has been a life-changing year for Hamlin ever since he suffered a cardiac arrest during a game on Jan. 2 in Cincinnati, and he'll soon be making his first full-contact return to the football field. Hamlin, who was cleared for football activities back in April, previously participated in OTAs back in June.
Hamlin's summer had been spent getting ready for this moment. However, he also made several celebrity appearances, having been honored along with the Bills’ training staff at the ESPYs, throwing out the first pitch at a Yankees game and launching a CPR Tour in Buffalo.
Hamlin required emergency CPR after colliding with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the Week 16 game last season. Hamlin spent nearly a week in the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was in critical condition, prior to being flown back to Buffalo for further treatment. He was released from care on Jan. 11.
The 25-year old safety started 13 games for the Bills last season, making 91 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two passes defended and one forced fumble.