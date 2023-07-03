Around the NFL

Bills S Damar Hamlin throws out first pitch Monday as part of Yankees' HOPE Week Initiative

Published: Jul 03, 2023 at 07:43 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin helped kick off the Yankees' 14th annual HOPE Week by throwing out the first pitch at New York's Monday night game against the Baltimore Orioles.

The HOPE Week Initiative runs from July 3-7, and was established both to spread encouragement through acts of goodwill and to generate awareness for special causes and organizations.

Hamlin visited Yankee Stadium prior to first pitch with certified CPR instructors to educate Yankees players and New York City Public School Athletics League personnel. Hamlin, along with the teachers and coaches, also toured the stadium and attended batting practice.

Speaking to the media, Hamlin gave a "big thank you" to the Yankees for taking time from their season to focus on such a cause.

"It's a crazy feeling," Hamlin said. "It makes me feel like I'm doing my part and making an impact of changing the world. That's been my goal for my entire life. Before any of you probably even knew me, I had my eye set on making an impact on the world someway, somehow. I didn't know how it would be, but I'm fine with this platform, and I'm fine with this story, as well. I'm going to continue to keep doing my part and making an impact on the world and changing things."

Related Links

Hamlin's selection as a HOPE Week participant comes six months after he suffered a cardiac arrest following a collision with Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins during a Jan. 2 game between the Bills and Bengals. He required resuscitation on the field through CPR and the use of a defibrillator.

He was then transported by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was deemed to be in critical condition and spent almost a week there before recovering enough to fly to Buffalo for further treatment.

Since his discharge from the Buffalo General Medical Center on Jan. 11, Hamlin has received full clearance from doctors for an NFL return, and he participated in team drills for the first time during organized team activities on June 6.

But beyond his quest to make it back to the gridiron, Hamlin has also undertaken huge efforts to expand CPR awareness across the country.

He launched a multi-city CPR tour in June through his foundation, Chasing M’s, which received over $9 million in donations in the aftermath of his on-field collapse. The tour is focused on distributing medical equipment, such as automated external defibrillators (AEDs), and educating youth sports players and coaches on resuscitation techniques. The Bills also provided hands-only CPR training events locally through a partnership with the American Heart Association.

Well on the road back to the football field and determined to make a difference along the way, taking the mound at Yankee Stadium on Monday was Hamlin's latest inspirational stop.

Related Content

news

Saints TE Foster Moreau announces he is in 'full remission' from Hodgkin lymphoma

New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau tweeted on Monday that he is in full remission from Hodgkin lymphoma.

news

Vince Tobin, former Cardinals head coach, dies at 79

Vince Tobin, a former Cardinals head coach who led one of the franchise's most memorable playoff wins, died Monday morning, the team announced. He was 79.

news

Titans WR Kyle Philips looking to add muscle, leave behind injury-shortened 2022

Looking to rebound from an injury-shortened rookie season, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Kyle Philips is working on building both muscle and comfort within the Titans' offense with a goal of increased contributions in 2023.

news

History suggests Sean Payton can revitalize Russell Wilson, Broncos

In oh so many ways, the Denver Broncos' 2022 season was a calamity. Can Sean Payton revitalize Russell Wilson and the Broncos? History suggests Payton can.

news

Despite new coaching staff, Panthers WR Terrace Marshall Jr. feels 'clear' heading into third season

Heading into his third NFL season, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. says he feels "clear-minded" this offseason.

news

Chiefs WR Richie James on what he likes about newest opportunity with Kansas City: 'Everything'

New Chiefs wide receiver Richie James is excited about "everything" regarding his opportunity to contribute in Kansas City, where he believes head coach Andy Reid's smarts and a similar offense to the Giants will let him build on a breakout year.

news

Chargers' Kellen Moore on WR height advantage: 'We're going to be throwing in a different jet stream'

New Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is excited to utilize quarterback Justin Herbert's decision making, as well as a group of tall pass catchers, to employ an aggressive offensive system in Los Angeles.

news

Is Jordan Love more prepared to take Packers' reins than Aaron Rodgers was?

Aaron Rodgers has departed to the New York Jets, and Jordan Love's time is now to quarterback the Green Bay Packers into a fresh and uncertain era. Is Love ready to be the Packers' next franchise QB, though?

news

Jaguars WR Jamal Agnew on impact of adding Calvin Ridley: 'The league gotta watch out'

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jamal Agnew raved about what he's seen from new teammate Calvin Ridley, claiming that he doesn't think "anybody can guard him in the league," and that with the 28-year-old on the roster "the league gotta watch out."

news

Chiefs embarking on second quest to end NFL's historical back-to-back drought

As the 2023 NFL season beckons, the Kansas City Chiefs find themselves aiming to become the ninth repeat Super Bowl champions in league lore. For the second time in four years, K.C. will begin a quest to become the NFL's first back-to-back champion since 2004.

news

Panthers QB Andy Dalton says he views himself 'as a starter in this league'

Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton still feels like he has a lot to give going into his 13th season. "I view myself as a starter in this league," said Dalton.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More