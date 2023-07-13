Bills training staff receives Pat Tillman Award in honor of life-saving efforts for Damar Hamlin

"Damar, first and foremost, thank you for staying alive, brother," said Nate Breske, head trainer for the Bills.

"We're not used to having the spotlight on us. We were just doing our job, but the idea of service is definitely something that is engrained in our profession and that we take great pride in," he told the audience.

Breske urged support for funding for automated external defibrillators and CPR training, especially in underserved communities, as well as for athletic trainers in youth sports.

"Learn CPR and how to use an AED because they save lives," he said.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was honored as best men's sports athlete, while skier Mikaela Shiffrin received the women's sports honor.

Mahomes has won two Super Bowls in his five seasons and was named MVP of the game each time, including this past February. He turns 28 in September.