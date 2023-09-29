Bold Predictions

NFL Week 4 bold predictions: Ezekiel Elliott has two TDs in return to Dallas; FIVE sacks for Myles Garrett

Published: Sep 29, 2023 at 11:23 AM

Throughout the 2023 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 4 schedule).

Marcus_Grant-_1400x1000
Marcas Grant

There's nothing like a good old-fashioned revenge game. After spending the first seven years of his career in Dallas, Ezekiel Elliott will line up against the ‘Boys for the first time Sunday. Would you put it past Bill Belichick to give Zeke a few chances to punch it in against his former club? I certainly wouldn’t. Especially to rub it in against a Dallas offense that’s struggling in the red zone early in the year. Elliott will score two TDs in his return to Jerry World.

Michael_Florio_1400x1000
Michael Florio

Stefon Diggs tops his high-yards mark as a member of the Buffalo Bills (162), but it’s the second-most receiving yards in Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, behind Tyreek Hill. This is going to be an absolute scorefest. Diggs was heavily featured last season against Miami, with at least nine targets in all three matchups. Hill has a history of success against the Bills, as fans still have nightmares of him throwing up the peace sign in that heartbreaking Divisional Round tilt a couple seasons back. Both players absolutely go off in one of the best games of 2023.

Headshot_Author_DAVID_CARR_1400x1000
David Carr

Cleveland sack artist Myles Garrett ranks third in the NFL with 4.5 QB takedowns, having piled up 3.5 in last week’s rout of Tennessee. Let’s up the ante this time out. Garrett corrals the electric Lamar Jackson FIVE times to more than double his season total.

Joel_Smyth_1400x1000
Joel Smyth

Darren Waller is only TE8 through three weeks of action, while the Seahawks' defense ranks 14th against the position. However, numbers without context are deceiving. This Seattle defense is still the group that allowed the second-most points to tight ends in 2022. It has yet to play elite TEs this season, but has still allowed the sixth-most receiving yards to guys at the position through three games. Waller is a great player, receiving over 20 percent of the team’s targets, air yards and red zone targets this season. He will finish Week 4 as the TE1 with a big performance on Monday Night Football, winning a whole lotta fantasy matchups.

Headshot_Author_Maurice_Jones-Drew_1400x1000
Maurice Jones-Drew

We’ve only seen glimpses of the Steelers’ deep passing attack so far this season. Sunday against the Texans, offensive coordinator Matt Canada unleashes the offense, as Kenny Pickett and George Pickens connect for 200 yards and two touchdowns.

image002
Matt Okada

Fresh off a week as the top two WRs in fantasy, Davante Adams and Keenan Allen face off in Sunday’s divisional showdown at SoFi. They're primed for an encore to the tune of a combined 30 catches, 300 yards and three touchdowns. With Mike Williams out for the season, Allen is a front-runner to lead the league in receptions, and whether it’s Jimmy Garoppolo, Axel Edward Brian Hoyer (yep) or Aidan O’Connell under center, Adams will be the focal point for Vegas. Prepare for fireworks.

