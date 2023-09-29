NFL Week 4 bold predictions: Ezekiel Elliott has two TDs in return to Dallas; FIVE sacks for Myles Garrett

Stefon Diggs tops his high-yards mark as a member of the Buffalo Bills (162), but it’s the second-most receiving yards in Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, behind Tyreek Hill. This is going to be an absolute scorefest. Diggs was heavily featured last season against Miami, with at least nine targets in all three matchups. Hill has a history of success against the Bills, as fans still have nightmares of him throwing up the peace sign in that heartbreaking Divisional Round tilt a couple seasons back. Both players absolutely go off in one of the best games of 2023.