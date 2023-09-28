Fantasy football 2023 Week 4 sleepers: Justin Fields to bounce back?

This is how bad things have been for Justin Fields and the Bears in fantasy. A guy who was drafted as a top-five quarterback has yet to have a weekly finish better than 15th. It seemed there was nothing but turmoil around Halas Hall last week, concluding with a 41-10 rinsing against the Chiefs. Believe it or not, there was a positive takeaway from that contest for fantasy folks. After a combined five designed runs in Weeks 1 and 2, Fields took off on seven designed runs in Week 3. The talk of him getting back to a more comfortable playing style seems true.





That should continue this week against Denver. The Broncos are still licking their wounds from a historic beating, but you shouldn’t ignore the 122 rushing yards they surrendered to the Commanders in Week 2. That’s encouraging when you note that Fields has had more designed runs every week. It’s getting harder to imagine the young quarterback being the long-term answer in Chicago. But if the Bears want to win games now, it behooves them to play to Fields’ strength. That’s what made him a fantasy darling. And it’s what gives him QB1 upside in Week 4.