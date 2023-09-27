Jimmy Garoppolo remains in concussion protocol; Raiders to see how QB progresses through week

Garoppolo played every offensive snap in Las Vegas' Week 3 loss to Pittsburgh and didn't exhibit concussion symptoms until after the game, prompting the Raiders to evaluate him for a concussion and landing him in the protocol.

Garoppolo faced frequent pressure from Pittsburgh's defense in the loss, being sacked four times and pressured on 13 of his 44 pass attempts, per Next Gen Stats. He completed 28 of 44 attempts for 324 yards and two touchdowns but threw three interceptions in the defeat.

In order to play versus the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers, Garoppolo will have to clear protocol prior to Sunday's game. If he cannot go, McDaniels faces a choice between veteran ﻿Brian Hoyer﻿ and rookie ﻿Aidan O'Connell﻿. So far, he's committed to neither, opting to take a wait-and-see approach.