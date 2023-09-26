NFL Week 3's most inspiring performances? Dolphins scoring 70, Bengals grinding out (must-)win and more

1) Dolphins score 70 freaking points!!

SEVENTY!!!! I mean, this offense has been on fire to start the season, but dropping 70 points on Denver?!?! Holy cow! Choose your historic nugget of domination ...

That was the first 70-point effort since 1966.

That was the second-most yards (726) ever gained by a team in an NFL game.

Miami became the first team with 350 yards passing and rushing in the same game. The Dolphins also achieved a first by scoring five touchdowns passing and rushing.

Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane became the second pair of teammates in league history to each score four-plus touchdowns in the same game.

The Dolphins ran 71 plays, averaging 10.2 yards per play. In other words, they averaged a first down every snap!

Mike McDaniel's ground attack was poetry in motion. The Tua Tagovailoa-Tyreek Hill connection was absolutely lethal. Even with Jaylen Waddle sidelined by injury, Tua had more touchdown passes (four) than incompletions (three).

Miami is for real -- it's awesome for Dolphins fans and the NFL. This offense is must-see TV. Miami's confidence is brimming. Tua is on fire. It's all inspiring and not a fluke.

2) Bills' D absolutely stifles Commanders

Josh Allen and the offense did their job at Washington, but to be a true title contender, Buffalo needs its defense to hold up its end of the bargain. The unit did that -- and then some -- in a 37-3 shellacking of the Commanders.

To be clear, the Bills' defense has been stout for most of Sean McDermott's tenure. But when McDermott's right-hand man, defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, decided to take a year off back in February, McDermott was forced to take the play-calling reins for the unit. And after Buffalo's Week 1 loss to the Zach Wilson-led Jets, you had to wonder if the head coach just had too much on his plate. But in Week 2, the Bills limited the Raiders to 240 yards and 10 points. Then on Sunday, Buffalo turned in a defensive masterpiece.

Washington entered the game at 2-0 with a Sam Howell earning praise as a young QB to watch, but McDermott's D just teed off on the Commanders, piling up five takeaways (including a pick-six), nine sacks and 15 QB hits. That's utter domination.

If you are a Bills fan looking for reason to believe this is your year to finally get over the hump and win a title, this was a rather big deal -- especially with Miami coming to town this week.

3) DeMeco and C.J. get first win as Texans

I love DeMeco Ryans! So happy for him to get his first win as Texans head coach, after starring for the franchise as a Pro Bowl linebacker. And I love that Houston's first draft pick of the Ryans era, quarterback C.J. Stroud, is off to a fabulous start, averaging more than 300 passing yards per game without a single interception to his name.

The Trevor Lawrence-led Jaguars entered this season as clear favorites in the AFC South. But Ryans, Stroud and Co. stormed Jacksonville and blew the home team off the field, 37-17. What a statement from a franchise that totaled 11 wins over the previous three years combined. Back in May, I implored readers to hop on the DeMeco bandwagon, saying these Texans would "catch some opponents by surprise, winning games they aren't supposed to." Sunday's result certainly backs up that sentiment.