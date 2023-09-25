2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 4: Hello, De'Von Achane! Where is Tank Dell's ceiling?

GUYS TO 'STACHE: One of the best ways to win a fantasy league: Pick up a top-tier handcuff before he becomes the top add of the week. Elijah Mitchell (behind Christian McCaffrey in San Francisco) and Rico Dowdle (behind Tony Pollard in Dallas) are two of the most intriguing handcuffs early on this season. Mitchell plays in what is perhaps the most talent-elevating and consistently productive offense in the NFL. Dowdle has looked good on the very few plays when Pollard has received rest in Dallas. Both could be league winners in the event of injuries to the stars ahead of them (please, let it never be so). It's more or less impossible to identify the best week-to-week fantasy asset(s) in the Chiefs offense, but Jerick McKinnon is -- at the very least -- a red zone favorite of Andy Reid's. 'Stache him just in case he starts compiling touches like he did down the stretch run last season. Shout out to Ezekiel Elliott, who managed 80 yards on 16 carries in Week 3 to help the Patriots beat the Jets (again). You're not starting Zeke any time soon (Rhamondre Stevenson is still the lead back), but you are 'staching him in case of a Stevenson injury (which could leave the former Cowboy handling 20-plus carries a game). Believe it or not, Melvin Gordon III is still playing football and (now in Baltimore) still getting touches. Specifically, 10 carries and a pair of nice-looking catch-and-runs in Week 3. Like with Elliott in New England, this is a time-share for now in Baltimore. But Gordon could have value if he gets a shot at the starting job.