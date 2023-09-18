2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 3: RB Kyren Williams, TE Hunter Henry among top targets

GUYS TO 'STACHE: The Chargers defense is making just about anyone look impressive, so I don't know that Treylon Burks is a must-add by any means, but last year's 18th overall pick showed why he garnered that draft capital with a 70-yard catch-and-run in Week 2. If Ryan Tannehill and the Titans get him more involved, he has a lot of unrealized potential. Marvin Mims Jr. only earned two targets and only played 14 snaps on Sunday, but he caught both of those targets for 113 yards and a touchdown. He's kind of good, Coach Payton. Use him. To the rest of you, 'stache him in deeper leagues. As if to spite all the haters, Kadarius Toney caught all five of his targets in Week 2 and looked like his classically untacklable self on a few of those catches. It's still a bit of a pipe dream, but Toney has insane upside if he can develop into a proper WR1 in Kansas City. Last week, it was Kendrick Bourne for New England (a.k.a., Mr. Air Yards 2023) -- this week, it was DeVante Parker going for six catches and 57 yards on eight targets on Sunday Night Football. I don't mind 'staching either guy until we see whether this depth chart is clarified in the coming weeks.