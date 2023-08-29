Colts RB Jonathan Taylor to start 2023 NFL season on PUP list after no trade, will miss at least four games 

Indianapolis granted Taylor, who was seeking an extension ahead of his final season under contract, permission to seek a trade eight days ago after initially refusing to take calls on the running back, who requested a trade in July. The increase in communication ultimately did not produce an enticing offer for the running back, though, and with the cutdown deadline arriving at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the Colts decided to keep Taylor on PUP instead of occupying a roster spot.

Taylor first requested a trade following a meeting with Colts owner Jim Irsay, and spent the entirety of the preseason on PUP after undergoing offseason ankle surgery. He stepped away from the team briefly during camp before returning, then was excused from camp due to a personal matter. Taylor was seen in street clothes at the Colts' joint practices with the Eagles last week on the same day in which the team granted him permission to seek a trade.

Despite this back-and-forth between appearing at the team facility and stepping away during camp, and Indianapolis' vacillation between refusing to trade him and then considering it, little significant movement has occurred regarding Taylor's standing with the club. Tuesday's news means he won't be available to coach Shane Steichen for the first month of the season.