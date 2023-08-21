Colts grant RB Jonathan Taylor permission to seek trade 

A future without Tom Brady pales in comparison to the past three years, and even if Baker Mayfield (who hasn't yet won the job, but all signs indicate he will) plays above expectation, it's still not going to be as good as it was with Brady. The best way to counter such a drop-off is improving the running game. Rachaad White has plenty of folks hoping for future success, but he's far from a guaranteed thing. Adding Taylor into the mix would significantly improve the offense and balance its strengths, giving the Buccaneers more than a fighting chance to compete in a wide-open NFC South. It will require some immediate cap gymnastics, though: Tampa Bay currently has the least amount of cap space right now, per Over The Cap.