Colts RB Jonathan Taylor leaves training camp again with excused absence due to personal matter

The All-Pro running back initially reported with the rest the veterans on July 25, at which point he was placed on the physically unable to perform list due to his ongoing recovery from ankle surgery he underwent in January.

He remains on the PUP list, but his situation has otherwise gone through a number of high-profile developments.

A couple days into Colts training camp, owner Jim Irsay revealed he had not engaged in contract talks with Taylor, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal on a base salary of $4.3 million.

Two days later, following a meeting between Taylor and Irsay on the owner's bus, it was reported that Indy's most prolific weapon requested a trade.

The 24-year-old back has rushed for 3,841 yards and 33 touchdowns, plus another 802 receiving yards and three scores through three seasons in Indianapolis, and he desired a new deal to reward him with more security and better pay amid a period when RBs across the league are finding both hard to come by.

After Taylor's request was made public, Irsay told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer that the Colts had no plans to honor it. "We're not trading Jonathan ... end of discussion," Irsay said. "Not now and not in October."

Taylor took his first leave of absence roughly a week later. He returned, and the plan according to general manager Chris Ballard was simply to get him back to 100 percent.