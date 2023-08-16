Around the NFL

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor leaves training camp again with excused absence due to personal matter

Published: Aug 16, 2023 at 06:35 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Jonathan Taylor has once again stepped away from Colts training camp.

The All-Pro running back, who returned to the team facility on Monday following an excused absence to rehab his ankle, departed Wednesday due to a personal matter that was also excused by the Colts.

"Jonathan Taylor returned to Indianapolis to continue his rehab, however he had a personal matter arise," the team said in a statement obtained by NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo. "He is not currently with the team and his absence is excused."

The Colts did not provide any specifics on Taylor's second excused absence since camp began.

Related Links

The All-Pro running back initially reported with the rest the veterans on July 25, at which point he was placed on the physically unable to perform list due to his ongoing recovery from ankle surgery he underwent in January.

He remains on the PUP list, but his situation has otherwise gone through a number of high-profile developments.

A couple days into Colts training camp, owner Jim Irsay revealed he had not engaged in contract talks with Taylor, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal on a base salary of $4.3 million.

Two days later, following a meeting between Taylor and Irsay on the owner's bus, it was reported that Indy's most prolific weapon requested a trade.

The 24-year-old back has rushed for 3,841 yards and 33 touchdowns, plus another 802 receiving yards and three scores through three seasons in Indianapolis, and he desired a new deal to reward him with more security and better pay amid a period when RBs across the league are finding both hard to come by.

After Taylor's request was made public, Irsay told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer that the Colts had no plans to honor it. "We're not trading Jonathan ... end of discussion," Irsay said. "Not now and not in October."

Taylor took his first leave of absence roughly a week later. He returned, and the plan according to general manager Chris Ballard was simply to get him back to 100 percent.

That remains the end goal for the team and Taylor, but the road to the finish line appears to have found another turn.

Want to follow these storylines and more? NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch live out-of-market preseason games, daily coverage on NFL Network, the best NFL programming on-demand and much more! Plus, NFL RedZone is now part of NFL+ Premium! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby on training camp fight with Rams RB Cam Akers: 'He got what he got'

Los Angeles running back Cam Akers had an abbreviated practice Wednesday after he and Las Vegas defensive end Maxx Crosby duked it out at a joint practice. 
news

Titans WR Treylon Burks suffered LCL sprain, will miss multiple weeks

Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks sustained an LCL sprain during Wednesday's practice and will miss a few weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

TE Antonio Gates to be enshrined into Chargers Hall of Fame

One of the NFL's greatest tight ends is set to enter the Chargers Hall of Fame. Antonio Gates will officially be inducted by the club he spent his entire career with on Dec. 10 during halftime of Los Angeles' game against the Denver Broncos.
news

Aaron Rodgers calls for continuity on Jets offensive line: 'It's a work in progress' 

The day following Robert Saleh's callout of the Jets O-line on HBO's Hard Knocks, QB Aaron Rodgers approached the subject hoping the team finds continuity in the coming weeks. 
news

Raiders activate first-round edge Tyree Wilson from non-football injury list

Raiders rookie edge Tyree Wilson (foot) has been activated from the non-football injury list and can start practicing with the team at any point, head coach Josh McDaniels confirmed on Wednesday.
news

Buccaneers WR Russell Gage believed to have suffered season-ending knee injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage suffered a potentially season-ending knee injury during Wednesday's joint practice with the New York Jets, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey (foot) to undergo surgery, expected to miss at least a month

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is dealing with a foot injury and is expected to undergo surgery on it Wednesday, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins staging hold-in while in negotiations for new contract

Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins is in negotiations for a new contract amid a hold-in at training camp, and head coach Mike McDaniel isn't concerned with how he's conducting business. 
news

Richie James getting more work with Chiefs' first-team offense after injuries to WRs, preseason flashes

The Kansas City Chiefs signing wide receiver ﻿Richie James﻿ in April flew so far below the radar it registered barely a blip. Steadily, that blip has ballooned with each passing week.
news

Steelers first-round LT Broderick Jones happy to 'sit back' behind Dan Moore Jr.: 'I like to feel things out' 

The Steelers traded up to No. 14 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft to snipe offensive tackle Broderick Jones. But the move to secure the Georgia product doesn't mean he's in line to be the Week 1 starter.