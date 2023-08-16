Colts RB Jonathan Taylor leaves training camp again with excused absence due to personal matter

Jonathan Taylor has once again stepped away from Colts training camp.
The All-Pro running back, who returned to the team facility on Monday following an excused absence to rehab his ankle, departed Wednesday due to a personal matter that was also excused by the Colts.
"Jonathan Taylor returned to Indianapolis to continue his rehab, however he had a personal matter arise," the team said in a statement obtained by NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo. "He is not currently with the team and his absence is excused."
The Colts did not provide any specifics on Taylor's second excused absence since camp began.
The All-Pro running back initially reported with the rest the veterans on July 25, at which point he was placed on the physically unable to perform list due to his ongoing recovery from ankle surgery he underwent in January.
He remains on the PUP list, but his situation has otherwise gone through a number of high-profile developments.
A couple days into Colts training camp, owner Jim Irsay revealed he had not engaged in contract talks with Taylor, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal on a base salary of $4.3 million.
Two days later, following a meeting between Taylor and Irsay on the owner's bus, it was reported that Indy's most prolific weapon requested a trade.
The 24-year-old back has rushed for 3,841 yards and 33 touchdowns, plus another 802 receiving yards and three scores through three seasons in Indianapolis, and he desired a new deal to reward him with more security and better pay amid a period when RBs across the league are finding both hard to come by.
After Taylor's request was made public, Irsay told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer that the Colts had no plans to honor it. "We're not trading Jonathan ... end of discussion," Irsay said. "Not now and not in October."
Taylor took his first leave of absence roughly a week later. He returned, and the plan according to general manager Chris Ballard was simply to get him back to 100 percent.
That remains the end goal for the team and Taylor, but the road to the finish line appears to have found another turn.
