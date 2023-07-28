Colts owner Jim Irsay says RB comments not aimed at Jonathan Taylor; adds no contract talks have occurred thus far

Though Irsay attempted to clarify that his comments were not aimed at Taylor, it would seem they would do little to quell any issues regarding a payday ahead for the star back, who's due to make $4.30 million in base salary this year.

The Colts owner also appears to indicate that Richardson, the team's No. 4 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, has the reins of the offense going forward, though no starter has been named between him and Gardner Minshew. Irsay has commented previously that he believes Richardson needs to play early this season, although he mentioned it was ultimately rookie head coach Shane Steichen's call to make.

The timing of Irsay's social media post on Wednesday was hardly ideal as it relates to Taylor, but the owner said Thursday his 2021 All-Pro rusher is a product of an inopportune timetable, as well.

Taylor was the 2021 NFL rushing leader in an 1,811-yard showing in which his dynamism delighted the NFL world. However, the Colts are now coming off a disastrous 4-12-1 season in which Taylor missed six games due to an ankle injury.

"We love Jonathan, we need Jonathan," Irsay said. "Our hope is Jonathan has an outstanding year and that we have a good year as a team and then we get his next contract done. That's the hope. We think the world of him as a person, as a player. It's just timing. When your time comes to get paid, then you get paid."