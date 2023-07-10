Around the NFL

Colts owner Jim Irsay advocates for early usage of QB Anthony Richardson: 'He has to play to get better'

Published: Jul 10, 2023 at 06:44 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Indianapolis took a big chance drafting quarterback Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick in April's draft, and Colts owner Jim Irsay feels the rookie will need to see the field sooner rather than later for it to pay dividends.

"As you guys know, Peyton (Manning's rookie) year we were 3-13, the first year," Irsay said on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday. "That's a guy who played a lot of college games and was really prepared as much as he could be for the league. So, for Anthony Richardson, it's going to be tough. We know that. But he has to play to get better. I mean, there's no question. Gardner (Minshew) could come out and play better early on, him just being a veteran, but we have to get Anthony on the field. And that's (head coach) Shane (Steichen's) call when he decides to do it."

While Irsay didn't make any declarations or demands about Richardson being a Week 1 starter, instead leaving the ultimate timeline to his new head coach, he made his stance on his rookie potentially being forged through the fire clear.

Related Links

Richardson, who has yet to sign his rookie contract, has 4.4 speed and a cannon arm, but his lack of experience -- he served as Florida's full-time starter for just one season -- made his draft slot difficult to predict until the Colts made him their own.

He enters the NFL with 215 completions in 393 attempts during his collegiate career, which amounted to 3,105 yards, 24 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Richardson also had 1,116 rushing yards and 12 scores on the ground.

Manning, comparatively, was a four-year starter at Tennessee with 380 or more pass attempts in each of his final three seasons. He struggled in his first year at the helm as Irsay mentioned, throwing a league-leading 28 interceptions, but the Hall of Famer and his Colts became a dominant force with double-digit wins in 11 of his next 12 seasons.

That will be the future Irsay again hopes to be a part of behind his third first-round QB in his time as owner.

With Irsay's blessing to play Richardson early, it appears the Florida product has a leg up on his competition heading into training camp.

The veteran Minshew has 6,632 passing yards, 44 touchdowns and 15 interceptions and has shown flashes of staying power in 24 career starts. He would likely be the Colts' best shot at competing in the early portion of 2023, but it's possible Indianapolis takes the long-view approach in the aftermath of a 4-12-1 season.

There will be growing pains whenever Richardson enters the lineup, especially considering the offensive line allowed 60 sacks last season (second-most in the league).

But his legs provide him the best chance of any Colts QB to make something out of nothing should the O-line prove porous again, and he will have great safety nets to help the learning curve in All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor and possession wide receiver Michael Pittman.

Plus, the sooner Richardson takes the field, the sooner he can start shooting for his lofty ceiling in earnest.

Related Content

news

Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown still keeps notebook of 16 WRs drafted before him: 'It's something I'll never forget'

During an episode of last preseason's "Hard Knocks," Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown listed the 16 WRs taken before him in the 2021 NFL Draft from memory. Despite making his first Pro Bowl, St. Brown still refuses to let go of those names.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, July 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow on rivalry with Chiefs: 'We'll see them in December'

The rivalry between the Bengals and Chiefs has provided plenty of trash talk between the teams this offseason, and Cincinnati's star QB Joe Burrow says it'll all be settled in a regular-season matchup in Week 17 of the 2023 season.

news

Jaguars sign ex-USFL TE Josh Pederson, HC Doug's son

Tight end Josh Pederson, who most recently played for the USFL's Houston Gamblers, is signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars and his father, head coach Doug Pederson, the team announced Monday.

news

Panthers to induct Julius Peppers, Muhsin Muhammad into team's Hall of Honor

The Carolina Panthers will honor two franchise legends during the 2023 season. The team announced on Monday that defensive end Julius Peppers and wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad will join the Hall of Honor.

news

Bears WR Darnell Mooney (ankle) 'ready to roll' for 2023 training camp

After missing offseason workouts, Bears WR Darnell Mooney (ankle) said he's on track to participate when Chicago kicks off camp on July 26.

news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner has 'a lot of things' to work on after standout rookie season

Sauce Gardner enjoyed a hardware-winning rookie campaign, walking into the NFL as a lockdown corner. But even the Defensive Rookie of the Year knows he can improve.

news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud feels OTAs were 'good start,' but still aiming to 'do better' as camp approaches

The Houston Texans haven't anointed No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud the starter yet, but the rookie made strides during offseason workouts that should make that announcement fait accompli during training camp. Stroud said Sunday that he's pleased with the process but not satisfied yet.

news

Broncos RB Javonte Williams (knee) says he'll be 'ready to go' for training camp

Speaking to reporters Sunday at a youth camp put on by him and teammate Patrick Surtain II, Denver running back Javonte Williams said the plan is for him to be cleared from his knee injury and ready to go for the beginning of camp, furthering the franchise's offseason-long predictions for the back's return.

news

Ex-Seahawks, 49ers CB Richard Sherman says 2021 'probably my last year'

Amid an interview with Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson, Richard Sherman recalled trying to cover Philly wide receiver DeVonta Smith, hearing a snap and admitting to himself that 2021 was likely his last season.

news

Buccaneers OT Tristan Wirfs aiming to help fill Tom Brady's leadership void

Tampa Bay offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs has let his play do the talking through three impressive seasons so far, but with Tom Brady's retirement leaving a leadership void, the lineman is ready to step up and speak up.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More