Colts RB Jonathan Taylor hopeful of extension before season: 'It's kind of on them right now'

"Yeah, they definitely are. It's sad. It sucks," he said. "Because a lot of positions, a lot positions do a lot for their team. Specifically speaking for the running back position, I can just speak first-hand, we do do a lot. You just want to be treated fairly. And not even treated fairly. You just want to be appreciated for what you bring to the team. It's never about yourself, it's about the team. So what do you bring to the team? Just seeing guys fight, you just hope that things work out for them. I mean, you see why guys they request trades, they want … they just want to be valued by not only their coaches, their teammates, but the organization, as well. I think it's something you gotta continue to do."