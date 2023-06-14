Colts RB Jonathan Taylor hopeful of extension before season: 'It's kind of on them right now'

The continued running back market depreciation caught new wind this offseason, with high-priced veterans released, teams choosing the franchise tag over long-term deals, and free agents mostly settling for mid-level deals.
Among the RBs keeping a close eye on the market is Indianapolis Colts star Jonathan Taylor, who's entering the final year of his rookie contract.
Taylor was asked Wednesday if it feels like running backs are fighting for their value.
"Yeah, they definitely are. It's sad. It sucks," he said. "Because a lot of positions, a lot positions do a lot for their team. Specifically speaking for the running back position, I can just speak first-hand, we do do a lot. You just want to be treated fairly. And not even treated fairly. You just want to be appreciated for what you bring to the team. It's never about yourself, it's about the team. So what do you bring to the team? Just seeing guys fight, you just hope that things work out for them. I mean, you see why guys they request trades, they want … they just want to be valued by not only their coaches, their teammates, but the organization, as well. I think it's something you gotta continue to do."
The former second-round pick has been a workhorse in Indy, rushing for 3,841 yards and 33 touchdowns on 756 carries in three seasons -- including a league-high 1,811 yards, 332 totes, and 18 TDs in 2021. The numbers were curtailed by injury last season when he appeared in just 11 games.
Despite the down market, the 24-year-old is optimistic a contract extension could be worked out before the start of the season to keep him in Indy.
"Hopefully. We definitely have approached (the topic)," he said. "Hopefully they can see the value. Hopefully that we can explain the value, not that it needs explanation. We just want to be here, like I said, to help the team, to help the community and uplift the community. We'll see where things go. It's kind of on them right now, but we'll continue to work each and every single day.
"You look at the past, and guys who have shown their value on and off the field tend to stay here. My goal, the first season after I got drafted, I'm like 'I want to retire a Colt.' So, hopefully the organization sees that the same, because I do."
If Taylor and the Colts can't reach a long-term agreement, Indy could wield the franchise tag on the RB next offseason.
In the meantime, Taylor continues to rehab after undergoing surgery to repair the damaged ankle he played on in 2022. The running back said he hopes to be ready for training camp in late July.
"That's definitely the goal," he said.
A bounce-back season from the star back in new coach Shane Steichen's scheme would underscore Taylor's importance to the Colts' offense moving beyond 2023.