Frustrated Giants RB Saquon Barkley doesn't rule out sitting out for 2023 season

The first thing that comes to mind when a player suggests he might sit out is Le'Veon Bell. The former Pittsburgh Steelers star back skipped the 2018 season during a contract dispute. Bell got paid by the Jets the following season before he quickly washed out of the NFL, never the same back as he was before skipping a year. Bell has since said he regrets the decision.

Barkley noted that he has yet to go through all the machinations of his options.

"I think when you sit back and you look at it, obviously there is the situation where it happened with Le'Veon, and some people say it didn't work out for him or whatever," Barkley said. "I think I would have to sit down and actually go through that whole process and think about that whole process when that situation comes up, if it comes up. For me, it's like, you got until July 17. They could say what they want. We can say what we want.