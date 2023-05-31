State of the 2023 New York Giants: Can Brian Daboll, Daniel Jones return to postseason?

Quarterback: Daniel Jones. Most people will say 2022 was the best season of his career. Now, we should keep that in perspective -- we're talking about Daniel Jones, not Peyton Manning. Jones only threw 15 touchdown passes, after all. More importantly, though, he cut his interception total to five, second-lowest in the NFL among those with 250-plus pass attempts. He also rushed for 700-plus yards and seven touchdowns. Then, roughly a year after the Giants declined the fifth-year option on Jones' rookie contract, they signed him to a four-year, $160 million extension.

You have to love the fusion between Jones and head coach Brian Daboll, who had similar success with Josh Allen during his time as offensive coordinator in Buffalo. Bills fans will laugh at you if you compare the two QBs, but it's apt. There is a reasonable expectation Jones could take an Allen-esque leap in his second year with Daboll. It's just a shame the Giants didn't get him an established Stefon Diggs-like wide receiver to help with that. But we will talk more about his weapons in a moment.