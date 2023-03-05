Giants plan to franchise tag QB Daniel Jones if no long-term deal is reached by Tuesday

With Daniel Jones' agents expected to leave the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine with no contract resolution in sight, the New York Giants are planning on retaining the fifth-year quarterback for at least the 2023 season.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday that if a long-term deal cannot be reached by Tuesday's deadline, the Giants plan to use the franchise tag on Jones.

Under the tag, Jones would be due $32.416 million in 2023.

Jones enjoyed a breakout season in a contract year during 2022, generating career-highs in completions (317), passing yards (3,205), passer rating (92.5), rushing yards (708) and rushing touchdowns (seven). Jones also produced a career-low in interceptions (five) and fumbles (six) in 2022, marks that initially plagued the former first-round pick through his first three seasons.

Along with star running back Saquon Barkley returning to form in 2022, Jones helped lead New York to both its first winning record (9-7-1) and playoff appearance since 2016.

It was a timely season for Jones, who's fifth-year option was declined by the Giants ahead of the 2022 season. The breakout campaign no doubt raised the asking price for the 25-year-old, which figures to be a big reason why negotiations between the two sides reportedly hit a slight hiccup over the weekend.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen entered combine week hoping to avoid using the tag on either Jones or Barkley, but the reported divide with his QB on a suitable salary may necessitate that come March 7.