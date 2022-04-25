Fifth-year option tracker for first-round picks from the 2019 NFL Draft

The deadline for NFL teams to exercise the fifth-year option on the rookie contracts for 2019 first-round picks is Monday, May 2. Seahawks tight end Noah Fant was the first from that class to have his option officially picked up.
Traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks, Fant has yet to play for his new squad, but he's had his option locked up. Who's next?
Below are the 32 first-round picks from the 2019 draft and their fifth-year option statuses ahead of the deadline:
GM John Lynch said on April 25 that the 49ers exercised Bosa's fifth-year option.
GM Joe Douglas said during the NFL Scouting Combine the Jets would exercise Williams' fifth-year option.
Haskins was released by the Washington Commanders during his second NFL season, making him ineligible for the fifth-year option, and later signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He tragically passed away on April 9.
Fant was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in March as part of the trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Broncos. Seattle exercised Fant's option on April 12, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Baker was released by the New York Giants during his second NFL season, making him ineligible for the fifth-year option, and later signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.