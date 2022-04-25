Around the NFL

Fifth-year option tracker for first-round picks from the 2019 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 25, 2022 at 05:01 PM

The deadline for NFL teams to exercise the fifth-year option on the rookie contracts for 2019 first-round picks is Monday, May 2. Seahawks tight end Noah Fant was the first from that class to have his option officially picked up.

Traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks, Fant has yet to play for his new squad, but he's had his option locked up. Who's next?

Below are the 32 first-round picks from the 2019 draft and their fifth-year option statuses ahead of the deadline:

Pick
1
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray
Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals · QB
Pick
2
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Nick Bosa
Nick Bosa
San Francisco 49ers · DE

GM John Lynch said on April 25 that the 49ers exercised Bosa's fifth-year option.

Pick
3
New York Jets
New York Jets
Quinnen Williams
Quinnen Williams
New York Jets · DT

GM Joe Douglas said during the NFL Scouting Combine the Jets would exercise Williams' fifth-year option.

Pick
4
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Clelin Ferrell
Clelin Ferrell
Las Vegas Raiders · DE
Pick
5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Devin White
Devin White
Tampa Bay Buccaneers · LB
Pick
6
New York Giants
New York Giants
Daniel Jones
Daniel Jones
New York Giants · QB
Pick
7
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Josh Allen
Josh Allen
Jacksonville Jaguars · LB
Pick
8
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
T.J. Hockenson
T.J. Hockenson
Detroit Lions · TE
Pick
9
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Ed Oliver
Ed Oliver
Buffalo Bills · DT
Pick
10
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Devin Bush
Devin Bush
Pittsburgh Steelers · LB
Pick
11
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Jonah Williams
Jonah Williams
Cincinnati Bengals · OT
Pick
12
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Rashan Gary
Rashan Gary
Green Bay Packers · LB
Pick
13
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Christian Wilkins
Christian Wilkins
Miami Dolphins · DT
Pick
14
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Chris Lindstrom
Chris Lindstrom
Atlanta Falcons · OG
Pick
15
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Dwayne Haskins
Dwayne Haskins
Pittsburgh Steelers · QB

Haskins was released by the Washington Commanders during his second NFL season, making him ineligible for the fifth-year option, and later signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He tragically passed away on April 9.

Pick
16
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Brian Burns
Brian Burns
Carolina Panthers · DE
Pick
17
New York Giants
New York Giants
Dexter Lawrence
Dexter Lawrence
New York Giants · DT
Pick
18
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Garrett Bradbury
Garrett Bradbury
Minnesota Vikings · C
Pick
19
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Jeffery Simmons
Jeffery Simmons
Tennessee Titans · DT
Pick
20
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Noah Fant
Noah Fant
Seattle Seahawks · TE

Fant was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in March as part of the trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Broncos. Seattle exercised Fant's option on April 12, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Pick
21
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Darnell Savage
Darnell Savage
Green Bay Packers · DB
Pick
22
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Andre Dillard
Andre Dillard
Philadelphia Eagles · OT
Pick
23
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Tytus Howard
Tytus Howard
Houston Texans · OT
Pick
24
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs
Las Vegas Raiders · RB
Pick
25
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Marquise Brown
Marquise Brown
Baltimore Ravens · WR
Pick
26
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Montez Sweat
Montez Sweat
Washington Commanders · DE
Pick
27
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Johnathan Abram
Johnathan Abram
Las Vegas Raiders · DB
Pick
28
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Jerry Tillery
Jerry Tillery
Los Angeles Chargers · DT
Pick
29
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
L.J. Collier
L.J. Collier
Seattle Seahawks · DE
Pick
30
New York Giants
New York Giants
Deandre Baker
Deandre Baker
Kansas City Chiefs · CB

Baker was released by the New York Giants during his second NFL season, making him ineligible for the fifth-year option, and later signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pick
31
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Kaleb McGary
Kaleb McGary
Atlanta Falcons · OT
Pick
32
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
N'Keal Harry
N'Keal Harry
New England Patriots · WR

